Amazon driver strikes 71-year-old man in California gas station in newly released video

Newly released surveillance video shows an Amazon delivery driver striking a 71-year-old man inside a Northern California gas station earlier this year after a dispute over a parking space, officials said.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on March 30 at an ampm convenience store and gas station in the 8300 block of Sheldon Road, near Highway 99 in the Sacramento suburb of Elk Grove.

Elk Grove police said the victim had just pulled into a parking stall when the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Terrence Wheeler of Antioch, became upset because he intended to park in the same space.

Wheeler was working as an Amazon delivery driver at the time, police said.

Surveillance video shows Wheeler confronting the man inside the store.

Police said Wheeler threatened to assault the victim. As the 71-year-old walked past him, Wheeler struck him on the side of the head with enough force to knock him to the ground.

The video was captured in late March but was only recently released.

Police identified Wheeler during their investigation. Wheeler turned himself in later that day and was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of felony elder abuse, felony criminal threats and misdemeanor battery.

Wheeler's next scheduled court appearance is Sept. 24.

The victim's attorneys are seeking $10 million in damages from Amazon and Wheeler.

Amazon said Wheeler was not directly employed by the company. Instead, he was working for an independent business that contracts with Amazon to deliver packages.

Amazon said it learned of the incident and that the driver was subsequently released by the contractor.