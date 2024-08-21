Amaral Fire in hills near Fairfield prompts evacuation orders in Green Valley

A wildfire in the hills near the Solano County community of Green Valley has prompted evacuation warnings and orders on Wednesday.

The fire, named the Amaral Fire by Cal Fire, is burning near Amaral Court and Rockville Road.

Cal Fire estimates that the wildfire has grown to about 8-10 acres as of around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters are reporting a moderate rate of spread.

The Amaral Fire as seen from an Alert Wildfire camera on Wednesday. Alert Wildfire

Green Valley is about 10 miles west of Fairfield.

Amaral Fire evacuation orders

According to the Solano County Office of Emergency Services, the following zones are under evacuation orders: SOL-3052, SOL-3054, and SOL-3056.

Several other zones are under evacuation warnings: SOL-3020, SOL-3060, SOL-3062, and SOL-3064.