Amador County community comes together after winter storm downs trees, damages homes

A community is coming together in times of need, as parts of Amador County approached day 11 without power.

Downed trees and feet of snow made access to certain areas nearly impossible. Some who have lived in Amador Pines for decades say this was the worst storm they've ever experienced.

Neighbors, like Dave, leaned on each other to clear downed trees and repair homes.

"Moving debris, fixing their places. I'm actually on a job right now," he said. "I'm helping an elderly couple and repairing their place so it doesn't leak."

Dave took CBS Sacramento through his neighborhood at Buckhorn Mobile Home Park, showing debris and damaged homes and cars.

"When he was coming back through here, the tree landed on him, as you can see, the front headlight, right over the top, and squished it down about four inches from his head," Dave said.

But he's not the only one helping neighbors.

"It was amazing to see every other house with a tree across the road, and yet we had to cut it and move it," a worker said.

Just five minutes up the road, neighbors are using their own equipment. Even local companies are stepping in for free.

"The trees were snapping left and right, popping the lines," the workers said. "Me and my guys and Keith were running around the neighborhood, cutting trees out of the road, shoving stuff to the side with the equipment, just so these guys can get in here and get everybody power."

This is what they've been doing all week: removing fallen trees on homes, getting generators and fuel to elderly neighbors, and even clearing roads to help PG&E and other crews gain access.

"You can obviously see it, just they didn't have any chance," the workers said. "It was the weight of the snow that snapped everything and broke it. And they were if you drive up and down the road, you'll see trees every 20 feet."

"We're working as hard as we can," Supervisor Jeff Brown said.

Brown helped organize a task force that included the office of emergency services, Cal Fire, contracted snow removal companies and PG&E.

"How do you deal with all this? And now, our biggest thing right now is to figure out how to clean up after this mess. Because, you know, just where do we put this stuff?" Brown said.

Brown said this has been beautiful but heartbreaking to see the community come together in times of need.

The neighbors say it's going to take them months to get this entire community cleared out and get Amador County back on its feet.