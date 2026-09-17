Just a short drive from Sacramento, Amador County's wine scene focuses on experiences

There is no shortage of wineries within driving distance of Sacramento. Some of California's most accessible vineyards are less than an hour or two from the capital city.

From Clarksburg south of Sacramento to Auburn and the foothills farther north, wineries are scattered throughout the region. East of Sacramento, Amador County is home to more than 50 wineries, with dozens more in nearby Fair Play and El Dorado County.

While some wineries have closed in recent years, those that remain say they've tried to make it about more than just coming to visit for a product, but about having an experience in a beautiful setting.

A family tradition at Karmere

In Amador County's Shenandoah Valley, the emphasis is increasingly on the experience — from outdoor patios and live music to food, events and a more personal connection with the people making the wine.

At Karmere Vineyards, off Shenandoah Road in Plymouth, winemaking and farming are part of a multigenerational family tradition. The winery has three generations of female vintner ownership, with five generations of farming in the family.

Karmere also offers an outdoor patio used for picnics and events.

"We're like the Cheers of wineries," said General Manager Hayley Hoopes. "The staff here is really friendly and everyone knows your name."

Some visitors are regulars Hoopes says they've known for years and others come for special occasions. On one recent visit, a group from the Lodi area was celebrating a 40th birthday.

Hoopes has a personal connection to the property as well: She got married on the winery's patio.

Karmere's name comes from Hoopes' grandmother, who purchased the property where the winery now sits. The winery has also received awards and recognition, including for its sparkling wines.

Hoopes said the local wine industry changed after the COVID-19 pandemic, with a downturn in visitors and a growth in options.

For visitors, however, tasting fees in Amador County can still be considerably less than those found in Napa, and fees are often waived when customers purchase wine.

More than wine

Some wineries are also adding food and entertainment to attract visitors.

Helwig Winery, for example, features the Kitchen Restaurant, where visitors can order dishes including Wagyu burgers.

For one Sacramento couple, the setting was part of the appeal.

"This is just a nice setting and landscape," they said. "We are about an hour away. It is a nice getaway."

That emphasis on the overall experience is one of the characteristics that sets the Shenandoah Valley apart, winery owners say.

Visitors may find winery owners and winemakers working directly with customers behind the tasting bar, answering questions about the wine and talking about farming.

"Whether you know just a little bit or are a sommelier, we just want you to come," Hoopes said. "We love to share our story, we love farming, we love what we do and want to educate about wine."

The atmosphere is also casual enough that visitors can bring their dogs and cats.

The Amador County wine region has several events planned in the coming weeks, including the Amador Crush event scheduled for Oct. 2 and 3, featuring wine and live music.