Coroner identifies mother hit by suspected drunk driver in Sacramento's Pocket neighborhood

SACRAMENTO — The mother who died after being hit along with her two children by a suspected drunk driver in Sacramento's Pocket neighborhood has been identified.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as 39-year-old Amanda Megan Shedd, of Rancho Cordova.

Shedd was walking on a sidewalk with her two children when investigators say Alethea Fatice Lee lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the family.

It happened on the evening of November 30 along Pocket Road, next to the children's school, Bergamo Montessori.

All three victims were taken to an area hospital, where Shedd died days later. Both children's injuries were not life-threatening.

After colliding with the family, Lee's vehicle overturned, leaving her with minor injuries, authorities said.

She was arraigned in court on Tuesday and charged with felony vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing injury and other charges related to the collision.

As of Friday, Lee, 26, was no longer in custody after posting bail of $450,000, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Lee is expected to appear back in court on January 8, 2024.

Bergamo Montessori told CBS Sacramento on Friday that it is working on setting up a GoFundMe for the family with plans to send it out to the community by Monday.

"As you know, this unfathomable tragedy has really shook our community. Our hearts are breaking for Amanda's children and her family," the school said.