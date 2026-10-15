AlertWildfire founder urges California homeowners to prepare as fall fire season intensifies

As California enters the fall wildfire season, a wildfire expert is urging residents in fire-prone areas to take steps to protect their homes, warning that strong winds, low humidity and flying embers can turn a small fire into a major disaster.

Graham Kent, creator of the AlertWildfire camera network, compares the fall fire season to a high-stakes penalty shootout, when the margin for error is slim.

"The fall is kind of the penalty kick stage of wildfire, so at that point, it's kind of a different game," Kent said.

Kent said the combination of seasonal weather conditions can make fall particularly dangerous for wildfires.

"It's that cocktail of everything that you don't want," he said.

The AlertWildfire camera network gives firefighters panoramic views of fire-prone areas across the state. The cameras can rotate to provide a 360-degree view of the surrounding landscape, while artificial intelligence helps identify potential fire starts.

What was once considered a groundbreaking tool in the firefighting industry has become a routine part of wildfire detection and response.

"These cameras are all auto-generated, and have all moved based off of AI indicators," Kent said.

Kent describes wildfire prevention as a coordinated effort involving multiple tools and strategies he calls "the dance."

"In the dance, everybody else should make sure that their piece is well established," he said.

Power shutoffs, camera networks, aggressive firefighting tactics and measures to make homes more resistant to fire all play a role.

But Kent said the effort also depends on homeowners taking action before a fire threatens their communities.

"Unfortunately, the dance card, we're having a hard time getting people to do what they need to do to protect their homes," he said.

Kent is urging residents in wildfire-prone areas to reconsider landscaping choices that could leave their homes vulnerable, including trees and hedges that can help fire spread toward structures.

He acknowledged that homeowners may be reluctant to remove landscaping they value for its beauty, but said the potential consequences extend beyond their own property.

"Get over it, because that will ultimately doom not only your house but your neighbor's house," Kent said.

Kent said embers from burning homes can ignite nearby properties, allowing fires to spread from one structure to another and potentially contribute to larger, more destructive blazes.

He said he is emphasizing home preparation because he believes the message has not reached enough people.