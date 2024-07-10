Alaska Airlines announces 18 new non-stop routes, including several out of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Travelers flying from Sacramento can enjoy three new non-stop routes on Alaska Airlines next year.

The airline announced Wednesday that they will be offering new direct flights from Sacramento International Airport to Los Cabos, Mexico, Tucson, Arizona, and Orlando, Florida beginning Jan. 6, 2025.

The routes will be available through April 21 and flown anywhere from three times a week to every day. More details are available on their website.

Tickets can be purchased online beginning this evening, July 10.

The airline announced 18 new wintertime routes in total. The expansion focuses on increasing flights to popular warm-weather and skiing destinations.