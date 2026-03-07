Watch CBS News
Alameda County man missing after going finishing near Mountain House

Cecilio Padilla
Authorities are asking for help in finding a man who went out finishing in San Joaquin County and never returned.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says Shahanur Alam, 46, went out to fish near W. Grantline and Midway roads in the area of Mountain House late Saturday morning. He reportedly told his wife he'd be home by noon, but he never came back.

A few hours after the time he was supposed to arrive, a friend went out to Alam's last known location but couldn't find him.

Investigators believe Alam had his wallet and cellphone with him when he disappeared, but it's not known exactly what he was wearing.

Anyone who sees Alam or knows where he might be is urged to call the sheriff's office. 

