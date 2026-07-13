AI cameras now being used to assist Sacramento parking enforcement

Drivers who stop or park in Sacramento bike lanes could now face a steeper fine as the city expands its use of artificial intelligence to enforce parking rules.

Starting this week, the city increased the fine for parking or stopping in a bike lane from $100 to $150 while rolling out AI-powered camera systems on three parking enforcement vehicles.

The cameras are designed to identify vehicles blocking bike lanes in areas with heavy traffic, including downtown and near schools. Every citation generated by the AI system is reviewed by city parking enforcement staff before a ticket is issued.

The new technology builds on a program launched last year that equipped Sacramento Regional Transit buses with AI cameras to identify vehicles blocking bus stops and bike lanes. Those cameras can still issue $100 citations for vehicles parked at bus stops.

City leaders say the goal is to improve safety for cyclists and transit riders by discouraging drivers from blocking designated lanes.

"I'm really happy to see it. It's a long time coming," said Debra Banks with Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates. "I do believe that enforcement is not something we want to start with. But if that's what we have to get to in order to get the change that we need, then OK."

Advocates say vehicles parked in bike lanes force cyclists into traffic, creating dangerous conditions not only for people riding bikes but for everyone sharing the road.

"So it's not just one vehicle and one cyclist," Banks said. "It impacts the whole system of people driving down the road."

Some drivers acknowledge that the tougher enforcement is getting people's attention.

"I got a ticket for parking in the bike lane," one driver said. "I learned my lesson."

The higher bike lane fine is one of several parking penalties that have increased as part of Sacramento's budget.

Drivers who park at an expired meter now face an $80 citation, up from $50 a few years ago. Parking in a passenger loading zone now carries a $70 fine, up from $40.

Residents CBS News California spoke with said parking can already be difficult to find in Sacramento, especially downtown during peak hours, but some said stricter enforcement is necessary to keep bike lanes clear.

"I'm concerned about the state of parking in Sacramento," one resident said.