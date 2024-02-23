Watch CBS News
Abandoned house damaged, garage destroyed in Sacramento fire

By Brandon Downs

SACRAMENTO - An abandoned house was damaged and its detached garage was destroyed in a fire in Sacramento overnight. 

The Sacramento Fire Department said it responded to a second-alarm fire on 30th and N streets around midnight. 

Crews said the fire started in a detached garage and burned its way to the side of the house. The garage was destroyed and the home was damaged. 

Firefighters said the house was abandoned and was boarded up. No one was inside when crews arrived.

A total of 16 firefighters responded and no injuries were reported. 

What sparked the fire is under investigation. 

