ELVERTA -- Metro Fire of Sacramento saved a parrot which was stuck in a tree in Elverta over the weekend.

"Polly" the parrot escaped from her house and got caught in the strong winds. She landed at the top of a nearby tree, but was too exhausted to fly back down.

Crews used a ladder truck to reach her and returned her back to her owner.

Truck 26 to the rescue in Elverta! Polly the Parrot thought it would be fun to take flight, but with the strong winds, the psittacine was soon exhausted and unable to return. Bird whisperer Firefighter Jeglie quickly climbed up and brought the feathered friend down just in time! pic.twitter.com/iyyno2Abyw — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) March 19, 2023