Watch CBS News
Local Community

A high-tech double-decker bus is coming to help flooding victims in Pajaro

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

A high-tech double-decker bus is coming to help flooding victims in Pajaro
A high-tech double-decker bus is coming to help flooding victims in Pajaro 00:47

PAJARO -- Help is coming to the victims of flooding in Pajaro in the form of a high-tech double-decker bus, called the Farmworker Equity Express Bus. 

A high-tech double-decker bus is coming to help flooding victims in Pajaro

The first floor of the bus is set up for tele-health doctor visits while the top is designed as a mental health space. 

Many people in Pajaro are still living in shelters and tents weeks after a levee failure, so the group behind the bus, ALAS, is also bringing much needed supplies. 

Dr. Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, ALAS Executive Director, said, "We have everything from towels to soap, to socks, kid bags, food cards, snacks, clothing. Everything that we can try to rally up to show the care we have for them." 

The group hopes to give large bags of supplies to more than 250 families in Pajaro. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 6:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.