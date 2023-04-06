A high-tech double-decker bus is coming to help flooding victims in Pajaro

PAJARO -- Help is coming to the victims of flooding in Pajaro in the form of a high-tech double-decker bus, called the Farmworker Equity Express Bus.

The first floor of the bus is set up for tele-health doctor visits while the top is designed as a mental health space.

Many people in Pajaro are still living in shelters and tents weeks after a levee failure, so the group behind the bus, ALAS, is also bringing much needed supplies.

Dr. Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, ALAS Executive Director, said, "We have everything from towels to soap, to socks, kid bags, food cards, snacks, clothing. Everything that we can try to rally up to show the care we have for them."

The group hopes to give large bags of supplies to more than 250 families in Pajaro.