9-year-old killed in Roseville crash on Interstate 80, woman arrested on suspicion DUI

ROSEVILLE – A 9-year-old girl died and a woman was arrested following a crash on Interstate 80 in Roseville early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Around 5:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said it responded to eastbound I-80, east of Riverside Avenue, for reports of a crash.

The CHP said a 36-year-old woman from Sacramento was driving a white Hyundai Elantra and lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. After spinning out, the car became disabled in the far left lane of the interstate.

The woman exited the vehicle and walked to the south shoulder.

After several near misses, the CHP said the driver of a red Honda CR-V crashed into the Elantra.

In the Elantra were two juveniles, including a 9-year-old girl who was rushed to the hospital and later died, the CHP said. Officers did not report any other injuries.

The CHP said the driver of the Elantra, who has not been identified, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving drunk.

Traffic was diverted for about 40 minutes while the CHP investigated the crash.