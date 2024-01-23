6 people found dead in San Bernardino County desert, authorities say

6 bodies found on dirt road near Adelanto 6 bodies found on dirt road near Adelanto 02:18

An investigation is underway after six people were found dead in a remote area of San Bernardino County.

Authorities were called to an area located off Highway 395 in El Mirage, just 10 miles north of Adelanto, around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a welfare check, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found five decreased individuals. During a press conference Wednesday morning, officials said a sixth victim was discovered at the scene in the morning.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Specialized Investigations Division also responded to help with the investigation.

No details have been released on the cause of death, although video from the scene shows bullet holes in one of the vehicles.

There was no information on a possible suspect or a motive for the killings.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.