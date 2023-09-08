Watch CBS News
5.0-magnitude earthquake rattles Shasta County near Fall River Mills

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

SHASTA COUNTY - A magnitude-5.0 earthquake struck Shasta County Friday morning.

According to USGS, the earthquake happened at 10:24 a.m. 7.4 miles west/southwest of Fall River Mills.  Approximately 21 minutes later, an aftershock measuring 2.5 was felt 10 km west/southwest of Fall River Mills.

Fall River Mills is 167 miles almost straight north of Sacramento. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on September 8, 2023 / 11:09 AM

