5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Shasta County

According to USGS, the earthquake happened at 10:24 a.m. 7.4 miles west/southwest of Fall River Mills. Approximately 21 minutes later, an aftershock measuring 2.5 was felt 10 km west/southwest of Fall River Mills.
