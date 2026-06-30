Where to see 4th of July fireworks this weekend around the Sacramento region

Don't know where to watch fireworks this weekend? Here is a list of places to celebrate America's 250th Independence Day in the Greater Sacramento region, county by county!

All listed times are approximate start times for the fireworks shows.

El Dorado County

Lights on the Lake Fireworks in South Lake Tahoe

Where: South Lake Tahoe. Popular viewing locations include: Nevada Beach, Lakeview Commons, El Dorado Beach, Pope Beach, and Tallac Historic Site

When: 9:45 p.m., July 4

El Dorado Hills Fireworks & Freedom Concert

Where: 4364 Town Center Blvd, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

When: 9:40 p.m., July 3

Nevada County

Nevada City/Grass Valley Fourth of July Celebration

Where: Dorsey Dr, Grass Valley, CA 95945

When: 9:30 p.m., July 4

Downtown Grass Valley 2026 July 4th Celebration

Where: Mill Street Plaza, Grass Valley

When: 9:30 p.m., July 4

Placer County

Roseville Fireworks @ the Grounds

Where: 700 Event Center Dr, Roseville, CA 95678

When: 9:15-9:30 p.m., July 4

Sacramento County

Rancho Cordova Celebration

Where: Hagan Community Park, 2197 Chase Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

When: ~9:45 p.m., July 3 and July 4

City of Galt Fireworks Showcase

Where: 900 Caroline Avenue Galt, CA 95632

When: 9:30 p.m., July 4

Salute to the Red, White and Blue (Elk Grove)

Where: 9950 Elk Grove Florin Road, Elk Grove, CA 95624

When: 9:40 p.m. Drone Show and Fireworks

San Joaquin County

Downtown Stockton 4th of July Celebration

Where: Weber Point Events Center 221 N Center St, Stockton, CA 95202

When: 9:30 p.m., July 4

Barron Hilton Fireworks Display at Mandeville Island

Where: Mandeville Tip Park, San Joaquin River.

When: TBD, Between 7:00-10:00 p.m., July 3

4th of July at Lodi Lake

Where: 1101 W Turner Rd, Lodi, CA 95242

When: ~8:30-9:00 p.m., July 4

Manteca Fireworks

Where: BLD Sports Park, 1077 Milo Candini Dr, Manteca, CA 95337

When: 9:30 p.m., July 4

Solano County

Dixon Fourth of July Celebration

Where: Hall Park, 450 Hall Park Drive, Dixon, CA 95620

When: 9:15 p.m., July 4

Suisun City Fireworks

Where: Suisun City Waterfront, Suisun City, CA 94585

When: 9:15 p.m., July 4

Vacaville 4th of July Free Concert and Fireworks!

Where: Andrews Park, 614 E Monte Vista Ave, Vacaville, CA 95688

When: 9:30 p.m., July 4

Stanislaus County

Stanislaus Annual Fireworks Celebration at Woodward Reservoir

Where: Woodward Reservoir, 14528 26-Mile Rd., Oakdale, CA 95361

When: 9:30 p.m., July 4

Independence Day Festival & Fireworks Show

Where: Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N Broadway, Turlock, CA 95380

When: 6:30 p.m., July 3

Yolo County

2026 Fourth of July in Davis

Where: Community Park, 203 E 14 St, Davis, CA 95616

When: 9:35 p.m., July 4

Athletics Fourth of July Celebration

Where: 400 Ballpark Dr., West Sacramento, CA 95691

When: Right after the A's game finishes, July 4

Woodland Fireworks Celebration

Where: Woodland High School Stadium, 21 N West St, Woodland, CA 95695

When: 9:15 p.m., July 3

Yuba and Sutter counties

July 3 Fireworks Show

Where: Beckwourth Riverfront Park, East bank of the Feather River, 14 Frances Owen Way, Marysville, CA

When: 9:45 PM, July 3

July 4 Drone Show

Where: Yuba City Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave, Yuba City, CA 95991