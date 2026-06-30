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Where to see 4th of July fireworks this weekend around the Sacramento region

By Lyanne Wang

/ CBS Sacramento

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Don't know where to watch fireworks this weekend? Here is a list of places to celebrate America's 250th Independence Day in the Greater Sacramento region, county by county!

All listed times are approximate start times for the fireworks shows.

El Dorado County

Lights on the Lake Fireworks in South Lake Tahoe

  • Where: South Lake Tahoe. Popular viewing locations include: Nevada Beach, Lakeview Commons, El Dorado Beach, Pope Beach, and Tallac Historic Site
  • When: 9:45 p.m., July 4

El Dorado Hills Fireworks & Freedom Concert

  • Where: 4364 Town Center Blvd, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762
  • When: 9:40 p.m., July 3

Nevada County

Nevada City/Grass Valley Fourth of July Celebration

  • Where: Dorsey Dr, Grass Valley, CA 95945
  • When: 9:30 p.m., July 4

Downtown Grass Valley 2026 July 4th Celebration

  • Where: Mill Street Plaza, Grass Valley
  • When: 9:30 p.m., July 4

Placer County

Roseville Fireworks @ the Grounds

  • Where: 700 Event Center Dr, Roseville, CA 95678
  • When: 9:15-9:30 p.m., July 4

Sacramento County

Rancho Cordova Celebration

  • Where: Hagan Community Park, 2197 Chase Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
  • When: ~9:45 p.m., July 3 and July 4

City of Galt Fireworks Showcase

  • Where: 900 Caroline Avenue Galt, CA 95632
  • When: 9:30 p.m., July 4

Salute to the Red, White and Blue (Elk Grove)

  • Where: 9950 Elk Grove Florin Road, Elk Grove, CA 95624
  • When: 9:40 p.m. Drone Show and Fireworks

San Joaquin County

Downtown Stockton 4th of July Celebration

  • Where: Weber Point Events Center 221 N Center St, Stockton, CA 95202
  • When: 9:30 p.m., July 4

Barron Hilton Fireworks Display at Mandeville Island

  • Where: Mandeville Tip Park, San Joaquin River.
  • When: TBD, Between 7:00-10:00 p.m., July 3

4th of July at Lodi Lake

  • Where: 1101 W Turner Rd, Lodi, CA 95242
  • When: ~8:30-9:00 p.m., July 4

Manteca Fireworks

  • Where: BLD Sports Park, 1077 Milo Candini Dr, Manteca, CA 95337
  • When: 9:30 p.m., July 4

Solano County

Dixon Fourth of July Celebration

  • Where: Hall Park, 450 Hall Park Drive, Dixon, CA 95620
  • When: 9:15 p.m., July 4

Suisun City Fireworks

  • Where: Suisun City Waterfront, Suisun City, CA 94585
  • When: 9:15 p.m., July 4

Vacaville 4th of July Free Concert and Fireworks!

  • Where: Andrews Park, 614 E Monte Vista Ave, Vacaville, CA 95688
  • When: 9:30 p.m., July 4

Stanislaus County

Stanislaus Annual Fireworks Celebration at Woodward Reservoir

  • Where: Woodward Reservoir, 14528 26-Mile Rd., Oakdale, CA 95361
  • When: 9:30 p.m., July 4

Independence Day Festival & Fireworks Show

  • Where: Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N Broadway, Turlock, CA 95380
  • When: 6:30 p.m., July 3

Yolo County

2026 Fourth of July in Davis

  • Where: Community Park, 203 E 14 St, Davis, CA 95616
  • When: 9:35 p.m., July 4

Athletics Fourth of July Celebration

  • Where: 400 Ballpark Dr., West Sacramento, CA 95691
  • When: Right after the A's game finishes, July 4

Woodland Fireworks Celebration

  • Where: Woodland High School Stadium, 21 N West St, Woodland, CA 95695
  • When: 9:15 p.m., July 3

Yuba and Sutter counties

July 3 Fireworks Show

  • Where: Beckwourth Riverfront Park, East bank of the Feather River, 14 Frances Owen Way, Marysville, CA
  • When: 9:45 PM, July 3

July 4 Drone Show

  • Where: Yuba City Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave, Yuba City, CA 95991
  • When: Drone show at 9:45 p.m., July 4

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