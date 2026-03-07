49ers sign kicker Eddy Pineiro to a 4-year, $17M contract

The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a four-year, $17 million contract with kicker Eddy Pineiro to keep him off the free agent market next week.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said Saturday that the two sides reached agreement on the deal that includes $10 million guaranteed. Pineiro was set to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday and was free to start negotiating with other teams on Monday.

ESPN first reported the contract that ranks 13th highest in average annual value for a kicker.

The 49ers signed the 30-year-old Pineiro after Week 1 last season and he immediately solidified a spot that had been inconsistent for San Francisco ever since the team spent a third-round pick on Jake Moody in 2023.

Pineiro made 28 of 29 field goals with his only miss coming from 64 yards at the end of the first half in a Week 16 win at Indianapolis. Pineiro led the NFL by making 96.6% of his field-goal attempts, including six made tries from at least 50 yards. Pineiro also made all three field-goal tries in the playoffs, including a 56-yarder in a divisional round loss to Seattle.

The seven total makes from at least 50 yards tied a franchise record set by David Akers in 2011.

Pineiro had previously played five seasons in the NFL with Chicago, the New York Jets and Carolina before signing with San Francisco last September. His career mark of 89.7% made field goals ranks second all time among kickers with at least 100 attempts, behind only Cameron Dicker's 93.5% for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Pineiro has been less reliable on extra points with his four misses last season tying for the second most in the NFL. His career mark of 91.5% on extra points ranks 42nd out of 48 kickers with at least 100 attempts since the current distance was set in 2015.

The 49ers had previously signed 40-year-old long snapper Jon Weeks to a one-year contract for 2026 and are still trying to work out a deal with punter Thomas Morstead to bring him back at age 40 and keep their entire kicking battery intact.