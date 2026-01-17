San Francisco 49ers' season comes to end in blowout loss to Seattle Seahawks in NFC Divisional Round

The San Francisco 49ers' season came to an end in a 41-6 blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday.

The Seahawks' return man, Rashid Shaheed, took the opening kickoff back for a 95-yard touchdown, and the Seahawks didn't look back.

By the end of the first quarter, the 49ers found themselves down 17-0. They possessed the ball twice in the first quarter, with the first drive ending in a turnover on downs and the second ending with a fumble.

Kenneth Walker III scored his first of three touchdowns in the final minute of the first half.

The 49ers opened the second half with the ball and down 24-6. They turned the ball over on downs, setting the Seahawks up with the ball at midfield, leading to a drive that ended in a field goal.

Walker III, who rushed for 116 yards, scored twice in the second half as the Seahawks rolled past the 49ers.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, who came into the game listed as questionable with an oblique injury, threw for 124 yards and one touchdown.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 140 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Christian McCaffrey ran for 35 yards and had 39 receiving yards. Mack Jones came into the game with about six minutes to go.

The Seahawks will host the NFC Championship, where they face either the Bears or Rams, who play Sunday in the NFC Divisional Round in Chicago.