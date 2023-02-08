49ers QB Purdy to undergo surgery Feb. 22

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo surgery on his injured elbow later this month and should be fully recovered by training camp.

A person familiar with the decision said Purdy will undergo the surgery on Feb. 22 to repair the torn ligament in his right elbow. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce the decision.

NFL Network first reported the decision on surgery that will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister, the team physician for the Texas Rangers.

Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on the first drive of a 31-7 loss in the NFC title game to Philadelphia on Jan. 29.

Purdy got several opinions from doctors on whether to avoid surgery and try to rehabilitate the elbow, have an "internal brace" procedure to repair the elbow or undergo reconstructive Tommy John surgery.

He opted for the internal brace, which should allow him to begin a throwing program in three months and be fully cleared to practice sometime in August if everything goes as planned.

Purdy went from the last pick of the draft to starter in the conference title game in an impressive rookie season for the 49ers. He won his first seven starts after stepping in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 before the loss to Philadelphia in the conference title game.

Purdy threw for 1,374 yards with 13 touchdowns and only four interceptions in the regular season and his 108 passer rating in the regular season and playoffs was highest ever for a rookie with at least 200 passes.

Purdy will miss the offseason program, giving 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance time to work with the first-team offense. Lance began this past season as the starter before breaking his ankle in Week 2. He is expected to be cleared to practice before the start of the offseason program.