“Brock Purdy, we love you” | 49er fans tailgate, celebrate playoff win amid heavy rain

SANTA CLARA — Saturday in Santa Clara brought more storms and wet weather, but that didn't stop Niner fans from having a good time.

"I've seen us win in this weather, so I'm good," said one member of the Rodriguez family, who has been tailgating for the last 20 years. "We are born and bred Bay Area Niner fans since Joe Montana. Candlestick and now here."

As one storm band after another passed over Levi's Stadium, the drinks only got stronger and the music louder. Yet, something about the rain washed away the ever-creeping corporatism of the game and revealed the authenticity.

"It's not your Google's, it's not your Apple's, it's not your student ties out here," said Allen Lopez, who has been tailgating at 49er games since the Candlestick Park days. "It's actually people that are out here braving the elements."

Ticket prices dropped considerably as forecasts called for the Bay Area to be battered by storms again. But as those prices fell, it became more affordable for longtime fans that had been priced out of games.

"You actually got the real fan base back out here," Lopez said.

Elsewhere in the Green Lot of Levi's Stadium, it was nothing but a good time.

"The vibe check is 'Where my Niners at!? Where my Niners at everybody at home!?" said one fan into the mic.

"I'm actually wearing waders for fishing right now," joked Nick, a Boulder Creek native. "This group that's been over here, we've been doing it for about 10 years. I can't wait. It's a surprise season for us, and we just hope to keep the magic going. I don't think the wind or the weather has inhibited anything here."

With classic bay area music on the decks and plenty of good food on the cooktops, Lopez said the tailgates captured a feeling he remembers fondly.

"I was parking lot q — q pole — in candlestick. The vibes are very similar to parking lot q right now. I'd say we're 75 percent away from candlestick right now.

Many fans agreed.

"Candlestick park, we were never scared of rain," said CBS13's tailgate Vibe-Checker. "And we're out here. This is the die-hards. The football gods need this to happen. Brock Purdy, we love you."

The 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 to advance to the NFC Divisional Round.