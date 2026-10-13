4 sets of twins born at Fairfield's NorthBay Medical Center

Four sets of twins. Eight babies. One remarkable stretch at NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield.

The babies arrived around the same time, surprising parents and medical staff at the hospital.

For the doctors and nurses in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit, caring for twins is nothing new. The NICU provides specialized care for newborns who need extra medical support.

But having four sets of twins come through in such a short period was unusual.

"Especially for a community NICU that has 16 beds, that is very unusual," said Dr. Elena Minakova.

Dr. Brian Montenegro said twins are often born prematurely.

"Twins are often born early and the reason they're often born early is there's not a lot of room in there when you have multiple babies," Montenegro said.

Mallory Brady was still processing the news that she was having twins.

"I was shocked. I think I'm still shocked that two came out," Brady said with a laugh.

She wasn't alone. Other parents were equally surprised to learn they were expecting two babies.

"Oh yes, I was very surprised," said Tracy Leonardo.

For parents Shayna and David Lagares, the news brought its own share of disbelief.

"I was in shock too because I'm so tiny, so I was like, can my body even bear this pregnancy?" Shayna Lagares said.

Amid the surprises, the families also celebrated the joy of welcoming their babies, especially for Brady, who said the pregnancy came after two miscarriages.

"Before we've been trying, we had two miscarriages, and then to find out we're having two babies, it was like the universe saying, 'Oh, we made a mistake. You were supposed to have two,' " Brady said.