4.4-magnitude earthquake reported south of Catalina Island

By Amy Maetzold

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 was reported Monday morning south of Catalina Island in the Pacific Ocean, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported around 2:45 a.m. and it was centered 61.3 miles south of Avalon and about 66 miles southwest off the coast of La Jolla in San Diego. It was about 13 miles deep.

There were no reports of damage or injuries. 

First published on January 15, 2024 / 6:07 AM PST

