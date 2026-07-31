3-year-old hospitalized after dog attack at Rocklin park

A young child was hospitalized Friday night after a dog attacked her at a Rocklin park, officials said.

The Rocklin Police Department said officers responded to Vista Grande Park around 8:20 p.m. after being notified of the attack.

Vasiy Bardadian, the father of the injured child, told CBS News Sacramento that his 3-year-old daughter was attacked while walking through the park, where children had been selling lemonade.

Bardadian said his daughter had walked ahead of him to the park when she was attacked by a pit bull. He said the dog was wearing a leash, but no one was holding it at the time.

The father said the dog bit his daughter in the face, including her mouth and eye. She was taken to a hospital, where he said she is being treated for serious injuries, including missing teeth.

Though police have confirmed the dog attack occurred, they have not released official details about the victim's injuries or why the dog was loose. It is unclear whether anyone will face charges or citations in connection with the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.