3 adults and 2 children rescued after being stuck in the snow in Plumas County

PLUMAS COUNTY -- Two vehicles were rescued after being stuck in the snow, said Plumas County Search and Rescue.

The rescue team found them on Sunday near Four Trees, and they rescued a total of three adults and two children.

Both drivers acknowledged that they drove past numerous ROAD CLOSED signs.

These were simply two of numerous vehicles that were stuck in the snow near Four Trees.

Officials are reminding drivers that until the roads are open for public use, the signs are there for a reason. They also urge drivers to use common sense when traveling on mountain roads.