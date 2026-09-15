2 suspicious deaths under investigation in Yuba County

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate suspicious deaths after two unidentified bodies were found along roadways in the county on consecutive days.

Deputies first responded around 3:30 p.m. Monday to the area of Frenchtown Road in Dobbins after receiving a report of a deceased person located off the roadway, officials said.

The following day, around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to Plumas Arboga Road in Plumas Lake after receiving a report of another deceased person found on the shoulder of the roadway.

Both are being investigated as suspicious.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Investigation Unit said the two cases are being treated as unrelated.

According to the sheriff's office, the two bodies appeared to be in different stages of decomposition.

Neither person has been identified, and authorities have not released additional details about the deaths.