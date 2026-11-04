2 people found dead inside RV in Tuolumne County, officials say

Two people were found dead inside an RV parked at a property in Jamestown, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies received a call at approximately 11:41 p.m. on Tuesday regarding two possible deaths, according to the sheriff's office.

The two people were identified as Sierra Dawn Scott, 29, of Sonora, and Tonny Anthony Stone, 46, of Jamestown. They were found inside Stone's RV, which was parked at a property on French Flat Road.

The cause of death for both people remains under investigation. The sheriff's office said investigators do not currently believe the deaths were the result of foul play.

Autopsies and toxicology testing are pending, the sheriff's office said.