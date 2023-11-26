Watch CBS News
2 dead after fight outside Sacramento County bar leads to shooting

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Two men died after they were shot outside of a bar in Sacramento County early Sunday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. 

Deputies responded to Sacto By Night at 7121 Governors Circle at about 1:45 a.m. 

A group of people who were leaving the bar got into a fight outside, leading to a shooting, deputies said. 

The victims, who were two men, died at the scene, deputies said.

Witnesses described a white vehicle that took off from the scene. Deputies said the CHP located a vehicle matching the description and detained four people from that vehicle. 

Deputies said the four who were detained will be interviewed, but could not confirm if they were involved in the shooting. 

