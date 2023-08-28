Police give all-clear after another bomb threat at Davis library

DAVIS – Two schools in Davis were sheltering in place Monday due to another bomb threat at the Yolo County library branch nearby.

Late Monday morning, the Davis Joint Unified School District sent out an alert to parents saying both Davis Senior High and North Davis Elementary were on a shelter-in-place order.

Daivs police confirmed that the Mary L. Stephens branch of the Yolo County Library received a bomb threat.

Both schools are right next to the library.

Davis Senior High School and North Davis Elementary are currently in a Shelter in Place due to an incident at the library. Please do not travel to these sites. Posted by Davis Joint Unified School District on Monday, August 28, 2023

Officers responded to the library and investigated. They have since given the all-clear, with the schools also now dropping their shelter-in-place order.

No other details about Monday incident have been released, but the library has been the center of attention in recent weeks. One week ago exactly, the library also received a bomb threat; it was later deemed fake.