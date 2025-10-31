2 men convicted in 2020 New Year's Day murder at Sacramento hotel

Two men were convicted in connection with a deadly New Year's Day shooting in 2020 at the Ramada Inn in Sacramento, officials said Friday.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said a jury found Darquan Jackson and Alizey Whitfield guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm. Prosecutors said Whitfield was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and jurors found true firearm use enhancements for both men.

On January 1, 2020, both men shot and killed 23-year-old Hubert Calimee and wounded another person during a party at the Ramada Inn on Auburn Boulevard. Investigators said they believe the murder was gang-motivated.

After the shooting, Jackson and Whitfield left the scene in a vehicle driven by Robert Massingale, who prosecutors said later pleaded guilty to charges related to the case and was sentenced to 16 years in state prison. The guns used in the killing were never recovered.

Jackson and Whitfield each face a maximum sentence of 50 years to life in state prison. They are scheduled to be sentenced on December 19 in Sacramento County Superior Court.