2 arrested in theft of Kentucky Derby-winning horse statue in Sacramento

Two people have been arrested in connection with the theft of a bronze statue honoring a Kentucky Derby-winning horse from Sacramento's Del Paso Boulevard, but investigators said the sculpture has not been recovered.

The Sacramento Police Department identified the two suspects as Joshua Hughes, 28, and Aushajuan Hardy, 48. According to jail records, Hughes has since been released while Hardy remains in custody and is ineligible for bail.

Back on Sept. 30, police said they were notified that the nearly 7-foot bronze statue of Ben Ali was taken from its location at Del Paso Boulevard and Winnipeg Street. The sculpture, valued at about $80,000, had stood there for nearly two decades.

Ben Ali won the Kentucky Derby in 1886 and was connected to the area through Rancho Del Paso, a large ranch that once covered about 44,000 acres and raised thoroughbred horses. The statue was installed in 2007 with the help of a grant and city funding.

The theft left only a bronze hoof at the site and sparked concern among community members who viewed the statue as a symbol of the area's history and identity.

The Sacramento Police Department is continuing to investigate and is asking anyone with information about the statue's whereabouts to contact them.