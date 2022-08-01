Watch CBS News
2 arrested following car chase linked to armed robbery

GALT -- Two people were arrested Saturday following a car chase connected to an alleged stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery.

The Galt Police Department says that officers were alerted around 8 p.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery in nearby Elk Grove. 

Galt police located the suspect vehicle on the 800 block of Delane Drive in Galt. They watched the driver get out of the suspect vehicle and into another one, fleeing officers. 

When police caught up with the second car and attempted to stop it, the driver "briefly yielded," police said, and a passenger, a woman, got out of the vehicle. Not long after, the driver sped off, and officers gave chase, heading north toward Elk Grove on State Route 99. 

The chase ended north of Elk Grove, where the driver stopped. The driver, a man, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen car, vehicle theft, and felony evading, police say. He was released into Elk Grove police custody for further investigation into the alleged armed robbery.

The woman was also arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle. She and the man were both booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. 

First published on July 31, 2022 / 9:00 PM

