17-year-old fatally stabbed in Turlock after leaving house party

SACRAMENTO - A 17-year-old male is dead following a Friday night stabbing in Turlock on N. Daubenberger Road.

On June 2nd at 10:46 p.m., an emergency call was made reporting a stabbing in the 2000 block of N. Daubenberger Road. Responding law enforcement officers found the male victim on the sidewalk and began to administer aid, according to the Turlock Police Department.

Turlock Fire Department and AMR personnel arrived on scene shortly after and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives were called to the scene to investigate. Following preliminary interviews with witnesses, detectives discovered that there was a nearby house party that the victim had attended. While leaving the party the victim had been involved in an altercation with a group of young males, during which he had been stabbed at least once.

The suspects are described as young males in their teens to early twenties. More information will be released when available.