12-year-old graduates with 5 degrees from Fullerton College

One 12-year-old was busy collecting his degrees Saturday. Clovis Hung, with his cap and gown on, took to the Fullerton College stage as his name was called in the daytime graduation ceremony.

That's right, watch out AI, we have a smart one here. Hung, at just 12 years old holds the record at Fullerton College as the youngest graduate to earn five degrees.

"I feel proud of myself. Hard work has finally paid off," Hung said in a Fullerton College interview.

The tween enrolled at Fullerton College when he was nine years old and got to work earning Associate of Arts degrees in History, Social Sciences, Social Behavior and Self-Development, Arts and Human Expression, and Science and Mathematics.

12-year-old Clovis Hung graduates from Fullerton College with five degrees. Fullerton College

Hung's mother pulled him out of public school in 2019 to home-school him because he was so curious and self-disciplined.

"Clovis is super inquisitive, mature, diligent, self-disciplined, and highly motivated. He is also very curious and traditional public schools could not satisfy his curiosity, therefore, the best option was college," said Song Choi in a Fullerton College interview.

The young graduate still enjoys basketball, Boy Scouts and playing Roblox -- and he does have future plans.

"I feel really proud of what I've accomplished so far," Hung said. "I also just joined the Civic Air Patrol and hope to get my pilot license at age 16."

He says he hopes to someday get a job that serves the community.