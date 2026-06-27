1 dead, 3 injured across separate Stockton shootings

One person was killed and three others, including an infant, were injured in separate shootings in Stockton on Friday night, officials said on Saturday.

The Stockton Police Department said the shooting involving the infant happened shortly before 10 p.m. along Plantation Drive. The two other victims involved an adult and a 15-year-old.

All three victims were taken to an area hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

No information was available on a suspect or motive.

Just minutes later, a 30-year-old man was shot and killed at Hunter and Sonora streets, police said.

Stockton police said no suspect or motive information was available for this shooting either.

Investigators noted that the two shootings were not related.