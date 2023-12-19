Rain storm leads to flooding across Sacramento

Rain storm leads to flooding across Sacramentoget the free app
SACRAMENTO — Heavy rain passing through the region has led to flooding in multiple areas around Sacramento on Tuesday.
Viewers and law enforcement officials reported flooding on streets and major highways around the city.
North Sacramento's California Highway Patrol division said Interstate 80 was affected at the westbound light rail station off-ramp while the eastbound side at Watt Avenue was also flooded.
Additionally, flooding was reported at northbound Business 80 at Fulton Avenue. Traffic cameras in both areas showed major backups was drivers at a near-standstill Tuesday evening.
Cloud-to-ground lightning strikes were reported in northern Sacramento County into Placer County near Roseville.
A flood advisory is in effect for portions of Sacramento, Yolo, Placer and Solano counties through around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The storm system moving through Northern California is expected to bring more thunderstorms and rain showers into the late night Tuesday through much of Wednesday.
Follow along below for the latest updates.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms
The National Weather Service Sacramento said the capital city received around an inch of rain over the span of an hour Tuesday evening, with more rain expected through the night.
Additionally, a line of thunderstorms was stretching from North Highlands up to Oroville. The NWS said these will continue bringing heavy rainfall as they move north-northeast at around 20 miles per hour.
Rain video at CBS13 station
Meteorologist Ashley Nanfria captured what the rain was like at CBS13's station in West Sacramento. Take a look below.
Arden gas station flooded
Video obtained by CBS Sacramento shows a gas station in the Arden-Arcade area was flooded Tuesday evening during the heavy rain.
The video, sent in by Aylin Vargas, captured the scene at a Mobil gas station at El Camino and Fulton avenues.
More lightning strikes
Chief Meteorologist Nic Merianos recorded video of more lightning strikes from Interstate 5 near Sacramento International Airport.