First Alert Weather: Another atmospheric river aims at NorCal

First Alert Weather: Another atmospheric river aims at NorCalget the free app
Parts of Northern California are just digging out of the snow and getting their power restored, but another significant system is on the way.
School closures and delays
The weather conditions continue to impact schools' ability to open for classes on Wednesday.
Here are the school districts that have been affected:
Closed
- Black Oak Mine Unified School District
- Grass Valley School District
- Camino Union School District
Delayed
- El Dorado High School
- Union Mine High School
- Independence High School
- Colfax High School
- Foresthill High School
Warm, impactful system on the way
Wednesday is expected to be a wet and snowy day for Northern California – but a more significant storm is coming starting Thursday.
Lingering foothill and mountain snow showers are expected on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The snow levels will be at around the 1500' to 2500' level.
Thursday night is when the widespread read and heavy mountain snow is expected to start.
This storm, an atmospheric river, is expected to bring periods of moderate to heavy rain with high snow levels of 6000' to 8000', due to the relatively warm system. Forecasters warn that this will increase the potential of flooding, especially on Friday.
CBS13's meteorologists are declaring Thursday through Saturday as First Alert Action Days.
Even next week is looking wet, with another warm system expected to hit Northern California starting Monday.