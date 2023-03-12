Emerald Bay freezes over for the first time in decades

Emerald Bay freezes over for first time in decades

Emerald Bay freezes over for first time in decades

Emerald Bay freezes over for first time in decades

EMERALD BAY — The winter weather has had a powerful effect on the Lake Tahoe area as Emerald Bay has completely frozen over for the first time in decades.

California State Parks officials say it's not uncommon for the edges of the bay to freeze this time of year, but it's highly unusual for the whole bay to be covered in ice.

According to one park official, the last time this happened was likely in 1993.

Emerald Bay freezes over for the first time since 1993. California State Parks