State of emergency in anticipation for the storms expanded to 21 additional counties

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for 21 additional California counties in anticipation for the series of storms that are expected through mid-March. 

The act is meant to support storm response and relief efforts in the following counties: 

  • Butte
  • El Dorado
  • Fresno
  • Humboldt
  • Imperial
  • Inyo
  • Lake
  • Mendocino
  • Merced
  • Monterey
  • Napa
  • Placer
  • Plumas
  • Sacramento
  • San Francisco 
  • San Mateo
  • Santa Clara
  • Santa Crus
  • Stanislaus 
  • Tuolumne
  • Yuba

The Governor also said, "The state is working around the clock with local partners to deploy life-saving equipment and first responders to communities across California." 

A state of emergency was already in place in 13 counties since last week, including: 

  • Amador
  • Kern
  • Los Angeles
  • Madera
  • Mariposa
  • Mono
  • Nevada
  • San Bernardino 
  • San Luis Obispo 
  • Santa Barbara
  • Sierra
  • Sonoma
  • Tulare
CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 5:39 AM

