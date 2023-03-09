State of emergency in anticipation for the storms expanded to 21 additional counties
Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for 21 additional California counties in anticipation for the series of storms that are expected through mid-March.
The act is meant to support storm response and relief efforts in the following counties:
- Butte
- El Dorado
- Fresno
- Humboldt
- Imperial
- Inyo
- Lake
- Mendocino
- Merced
- Monterey
- Napa
- Placer
- Plumas
- Sacramento
- San Francisco
- San Mateo
- Santa Clara
- Santa Crus
- Stanislaus
- Tuolumne
- Yuba
The Governor also said, "The state is working around the clock with local partners to deploy life-saving equipment and first responders to communities across California."
A state of emergency was already in place in 13 counties since last week, including:
- Amador
- Kern
- Los Angeles
- Madera
- Mariposa
- Mono
- Nevada
- San Bernardino
- San Luis Obispo
- Santa Barbara
- Sierra
- Sonoma
- Tulare
