Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls on its side in crash on Chicago-area expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile flipped on its side Monday morning in a crash on the Tri-State Tollway.

Illinois State Police said the Wienermobile was traveling north on Interstate 294 near Roosevelt Road at 11:12 a.m. when it collided with a Hyundai sedan also traveling north.

The driver of the Wienermobile lost control, and the vehicle ended up rolling on its side. The Wienermobile was seen on a flatbed tow truck after the crash.

No one was injured in the crash. The right northbound lane of I-294 was shut down for more than an hour while police investigated, but all lanes were open by 12:30 p.m.

According to Oscar Mayer's website, six different official Wienermobiles tour the country. The next scheduled stop in the Chicago area is on July 27 at Tony's Fresh Market in Round Lake Beach.

A Wienermobile is also scheduled to participate in the annual Bud Billiken Parade on the South Side on Aug. 10 to help celebrate Chicago students' upcoming start of the new school year.