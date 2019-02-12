Live

Watch CBSN Live

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019

Back
    Next
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019
    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019

    • Best in Show

      King, a wire hair fox terrier, poses after winning "Best in Show" at the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The finals took place in Madison Square Garden in New York City on Feb. 12, 2019. 

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      A Komondorok runs with its handler in the Working Group judging at the Westminster Kennel Club 143rd Annual Dog Show in New York, Feb. 12, 2019. 

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      A longhaired Dachshund named Walmar-Solo's OMG won first in the Hound Group at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog show at Madison Square Garden in New York, Feb. 11, 2019.

      Credit: CAITLIN OCHS / REUTERS

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      An Old English Sheepdog is groomed in the benching area at the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on Feb. 11, 2019. 

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      Bichons Frises gather in the judging ring at the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on Feb. 11, 2019. 

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      An Old English Sheepdog named Bugaboo's Let It Go Blu Mtn gets her fur brushed at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2019, in New York.

      Credit: Wong Maye-E / AP

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      A Neapolitan Mastiff at the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on Feb. 12, 2019.

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      A Bichons Frise walks in the judging ring at the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on Feb. 11, 2019.

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      Handlers and their Beagles are seen in the judging ring at the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on Feb. 11, 2019.

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      A Miniature American Shepherd named Abingtons Way Out West competes during the Herding Group judging at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2019 in New York City.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      A Briard and trainer compete during the Herding Group judging at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      Madison, a Shih Tzu, is groomed before Breed Judging during the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2019, in New York City.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      Whiskey the Whippet listens to commands from his handler, Justin Smithey, during the Best of Breed event at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show on Feb. 11, 2019, in New York.

      Credit: Wong Maye-E / AP

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      Zola, a Mini Bull Terrier from Vancouver, British Columbia, and winner of Best in Breed, stands on a grooming table at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, Feb. 12, 2019.

      Credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      Melody Salmi blow dries saliva out of the mouth of her St. Bernard, named Baby Arista, at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 12, 2019, in New York City.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship, presented by The American Kennel Club and Westminster Kennel Club, on Feb. 9, 2019, in New York.

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      Gringo the Bulldog looks on after not being crowned the winner of Bulldog Breed Judging during the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2019, in New York City.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      Ditto the Shetland Sheepdog waits to compete in the Masters Agility preliminary rounds during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 9, 2019, in New York.

      Credit: Wong Maye-E / AP

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      A Yorkshire Terrier named Karma's Promise Key-Per competes in the Toy Group judging at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2019, in New York City.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      Heather Helmer grooms her Chihuahua named Monty during the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2019, in New York City.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      A Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Xiv Karat Special Place In My Heart at Brigadoon competes during the Herding Group judging at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 11, 2019, in New York City.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      Bourbon the Whippet gets a treat at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Feb. 11, 2019, in New York.

      Credit: Peter Hamlin / AP

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      A Russell Terrier competes during Breed Judging at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 12, 2019, in New York City.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      I am Humphrey Bogart, a French Mastiff from New Jersey, stands in the benching area ahead of judging at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City, Feb. 12, 2019.

      Credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      Stormy, a Great Dane from Pennsylvania, awaits judging at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City, Feb. 12, 2019.

      Credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      Handlers with their Old English Sheepdogs wait to compete in the Best of Breed event at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2019, in New York.

      Credit: Wong Maye-E / AP

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      A German Shepherd named Marquis' Hermes V Kenlyn competes during the Herding Group judging at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2019, in New York City.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      Melody Salmi grooms her St. Bernard, named Baby Arista, at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 12, 2019, in New York City.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      Gringo the Bulldog at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2019 in New York City.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      Davis the Pomeranian is groomed during the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2019, in New York City.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      A dog competes in the 6th Annual Masters Agility Championship, presented by The American Kennel Club and Westminster Kennel Club, on Feb. 9, 2019, in New York.

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      Biggie the pug poses for a photo with owner Carolyn Koch at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Feb. 11, 2019, in New York.

      Credit: Nat Castaneda / AP

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      A Bernese Mountain Dog awaits judging in the Working Group at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City, Feb. 12, 2019.

      Credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS

    • Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

      A handler guides a Miniature Pinscher during the Toy Group judging at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog show at Madison Square Garden in New York, Feb. 11, 2019.

      Credit: CAITLIN OCHS / REUTERS