Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2019

King, a wire hair fox terrier, poses after winning "Best in Show" at the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The finals took place in Madison Square Garden in New York City on Feb. 12, 2019.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images
A Komondorok runs with its handler in the Working Group judging at the Westminster Kennel Club 143rd Annual Dog Show in New York, Feb. 12, 2019.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images
A longhaired Dachshund named Walmar-Solo's OMG won first in the Hound Group at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog show at Madison Square Garden in New York, Feb. 11, 2019.
Credit: CAITLIN OCHS / REUTERS
An Old English Sheepdog is groomed in the benching area at the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on Feb. 11, 2019.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images
Bichons Frises gather in the judging ring at the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on Feb. 11, 2019.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images
An Old English Sheepdog named Bugaboo's Let It Go Blu Mtn gets her fur brushed at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2019, in New York.
Credit: Wong Maye-E / AP
A Neapolitan Mastiff at the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on Feb. 12, 2019.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images
A Bichons Frise walks in the judging ring at the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on Feb. 11, 2019.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images
Handlers and their Beagles are seen in the judging ring at the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on Feb. 11, 2019.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images
A Miniature American Shepherd named Abingtons Way Out West competes during the Herding Group judging at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2019 in New York City.
Credit: Getty Images
A Briard and trainer compete during the Herding Group judging at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Credit: Getty Images
Madison, a Shih Tzu, is groomed before Breed Judging during the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2019, in New York City.
Credit: Getty Images
Whiskey the Whippet listens to commands from his handler, Justin Smithey, during the Best of Breed event at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show on Feb. 11, 2019, in New York.
Credit: Wong Maye-E / AP
Zola, a Mini Bull Terrier from Vancouver, British Columbia, and winner of Best in Breed, stands on a grooming table at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, Feb. 12, 2019.
Credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS
Melody Salmi blow dries saliva out of the mouth of her St. Bernard, named Baby Arista, at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 12, 2019, in New York City.
Credit: Getty Images
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship, presented by The American Kennel Club and Westminster Kennel Club, on Feb. 9, 2019, in New York.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images
Gringo the Bulldog looks on after not being crowned the winner of Bulldog Breed Judging during the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2019, in New York City.
Credit: Getty Images
Ditto the Shetland Sheepdog waits to compete in the Masters Agility preliminary rounds during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 9, 2019, in New York.
Credit: Wong Maye-E / AP
A Yorkshire Terrier named Karma's Promise Key-Per competes in the Toy Group judging at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2019, in New York City.
Credit: Getty Images
Heather Helmer grooms her Chihuahua named Monty during the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2019, in New York City.
Credit: Getty Images
A Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Xiv Karat Special Place In My Heart at Brigadoon competes during the Herding Group judging at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 11, 2019, in New York City.
Credit: Getty Images
Bourbon the Whippet gets a treat at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Feb. 11, 2019, in New York.
Credit: Peter Hamlin / AP
A Russell Terrier competes during Breed Judging at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 12, 2019, in New York City.
Credit: Getty Images
I am Humphrey Bogart, a French Mastiff from New Jersey, stands in the benching area ahead of judging at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City, Feb. 12, 2019.
Credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS
Stormy, a Great Dane from Pennsylvania, awaits judging at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City, Feb. 12, 2019.
Credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS
Handlers with their Old English Sheepdogs wait to compete in the Best of Breed event at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2019, in New York.
Credit: Wong Maye-E / AP
A German Shepherd named Marquis' Hermes V Kenlyn competes during the Herding Group judging at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2019, in New York City.
Credit: Getty Images
Melody Salmi grooms her St. Bernard, named Baby Arista, at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 12, 2019, in New York City.
Credit: Getty Images
Gringo the Bulldog at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2019 in New York City.
Credit: Getty Images
Davis the Pomeranian is groomed during the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2019, in New York City.
Credit: Getty Images
A dog competes in the 6th Annual Masters Agility Championship, presented by The American Kennel Club and Westminster Kennel Club, on Feb. 9, 2019, in New York.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images
Biggie the pug poses for a photo with owner Carolyn Koch at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Feb. 11, 2019, in New York.
Credit: Nat Castaneda / AP
A Bernese Mountain Dog awaits judging in the Working Group at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City, Feb. 12, 2019.
Credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS
A handler guides a Miniature Pinscher during the Toy Group judging at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog show at Madison Square Garden in New York, Feb. 11, 2019.