Victims of the Paris attacks

    • Elodie Breuil

      The terrorist attacks on Paris, carried out by ISIS militants on November 13, 2015, claimed the lives of 129 victims, representing 19 different nationalities — "youth in all its diversity," stated French President Hollande.

      Elodie Breuil, 23, of France, was a design student. Her brother, Alexis, confirmed his younger sister's death to Time magazine. He said she had gone to the Bataclan concert hall with about a half-dozen friends. The friends scattered in the shooting. Alexis told the magazine that his sister and mother had marched in Paris after the attack earlier this year on the office of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. "They did it to show their support," he said.

      Credit: Reuters via Facebook

    • Romain Didier

      Romain Didier and his girlfriend, Lamia Mondeguer, were celebrating a friend's birthday at the La Belle Equipe bar when they were killed. Didier, 32, had come to Paris from the wine-making community of Sancerre, where residents and the mayor gathered November 16 for a moment of silence in his honor, according to local news outlet Le Berry Republicain.

      In Paris, he studied drama and managed the Little Temple Bar for several years with a big smile, "great energy, great kindness, great jokes, great joy and a warm welcome," according to a tribute on the bar's Facebook page. Some of his free time was spent playing with Crocodiles Rugby, and the team said his "joie de vivre was unequalled" in a post on its Facebook page. "You knew what the words 'courage' and 'unity' meant," the team wrote.

      Credit: Social media via Reuters

    • Lamia Mondeguer

      Didier and Mondeguer had been dating for just four months, since her 30th birthday party in July, according to her employer, talent agent Mathilde Mayet.

      Fun-loving, assertive, lively, funny and very frank, Mondeguer "really incarnated youth today," Mayet told The Associated Press in an email. Mondeguer was in charge of Noma Talents' work with actors and had worked at the agency for five years, Mayet said.

      A graduate of l'Ecole supérieure d'études cinématographiques, a Paris film school, Mondeguer was passionate about culture and cinema. She'd made a film that interviewed visitors at an environmentally themed 2009 exhibit that aimed to get at the similarities and differences of people around the world, the Goodplanet foundation wrote on its website.

      Credit: Lamia Mondeguer via Facebook

    • Manu Perez

      Manu Perez was killed at the Bataclan. His girlfriend, Precilia Correira, died with him.

      Perez and two others who were killed, Thomas Ayad, 34, and Marie Mosser were executives for the Eagles Death Metal recording label, Universal Music Group.

      Ayad was an international product manager for Universal Music Group's Mercury Records, according to the Digital Music News website.

      Credit: Via social media

    • Justine Moulin

      Parisian Justine Moulin, 23, was at le Petit Cambodge restaurant in Paris. She attended SKEMA Business School in Paris and planned to attend the school's campus at N.C State University, according to The News & Oberver newspaper.

      Credit: HO via social media/Reuters

    • Marie Lausch & Mathias Dymarski

      Marie Lausch, 23, and Mathias Dymarski, 22, of Metz, France, moved to Paris together in 2014. Marie did PR for an American beauty products manufacturer, called Coty. Mathias was a BMX rider. His Facebook photos show him doing high-flying tricks at skate parks across Europe.

      Credit: Via Facebook

    • Marie Lausch & Mathias Dymarski

      Clara Regigny, a friend of the couple, posted to Twitter several times on November 13, 2015, looking for information on their whereabouts. She posted numerous photos with the hashtag #rechercheParis, in the hopes that someone might spot them. The next morning, however, Regigny tweeted the somber news:

      "The search is over, I have no words, only tears. Marie and Mathias have both left us."

      Credit: Clara Regigny via Twitter

    • Christophe Lellouche

      Christophe Lellouche, 33, was killed at the Bataclan. He was a composer and guitarist for a group, Oliver's band, formed by his friends that had recorded five songs.

      Credit: HO via social media/Reuters

    • Pierre Innocenti

      Pierre Innocenti, 40, was with his cousin, Stéphane Albertini, at the Bataclan when they were both killed.

      According to the New York Times, the two were co-managers of an Italian restaurant in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a Paris suburb, along with Innocenti's younger brother Charles.

      Credit: ​Pierre Innocenti via Facebook

    • Stéphane Albertini

      In an interview with the New York Times Innocenti's father, Alfio, reported that both men "were shot while standing at the bar as the terrorists entered." Innocenti had, in fact, posted a photo to his Facebook page taken at the Eagles of Death Metal concert at 8:45 p.m.

      According to this Instagram post by a friend, Stéphane Albertini leaves behind a wife and four-year-old son, named Leon.

      Credit: Mathieu Bitton/@candytman via Instagram

    • Alban Denuit

      Alban Denuit, 32, born in Marmande, France was an artist, who was attending the concert at Bataclan.

      Denuit taught and showed his work in the city of Bordeaux, according to the Sud Ouest news site.

      The Eponyme Gallery in Bordeaux, which promoted Denuit's work, issued a statement speaking of its "deep sadness" over the death of this emerging young artist.

      Credit: Eponyme Galerie via AP

    • Halima Saadi & Hodda Saadi

      A poster shows sisters 35-year-old Halima Saadi and 36-year-old Hodda Saadi, outside La Belle Equipe restaurant in Paris, November 17, 2015.

      Halima died on the spot while Hodda died upon arrival at a Paris hospital treating some of the hundreds of people wounded in the attacks.

      Credit: Daniel Ochoa de Olza/AP

    • Mathieu Hoche

      Mathieu Hoche of France, 38, was a cameraman for France24 news channel. He was killed at the concert. A friend, Antoine Rousseay, tweeted about how passionately Hoche loved rock 'n' roll. Gerome Vassilacos, who worked with Hoche, told the AP that his colleague was fun, easygoing and great to work with. "Even though he laughed easily and joked around, he worked hard."

      Hoche had a 9-year-old son whom he had custody of every other weekend, so he lived a bit of a bachelor lifestyle, Vassilacos said. He and Hoche would go out for beers and chat up women, and Vassilacos said he recently thought they should hang out more often because they had so much in common.

      Credit: Reuters

    • Germain Ferey

      Ferey, 36, of Paris, was a photographer and film artist who was killed at the Bataclan.

      His sister said Ferey shouted for his partner to run — but when she turned and looked behind her, Germain Ferey was not there. "We think he told her to run because he wanted her to protect herself for the sake of the little one,'" his sister told The Associated Press, referring to the couple's 17-month-old daughter who was with her grandparents. The partner was unhurt.

      Ferey's sister said he started out working in a bank, but didn't enjoy it. His website hosts an array of creative projects, including a photo montage entitled "I (heart) NY".

      Pictures of victims, flowers and candles are set in front of the Bataclan in Paris, November 17, 2015, including memorials for Germain Ferey (R and inset photo).

      Credit: Jerome Delay/AP

    • Amine Ibolmobarak

      According to a Facebook post by his cousin, Akram Benmbarek, Amine Ibolmobarak was a newlywed architect. The 29-year-old Moroccan Muslim was also a triathlete and a teacher at ENSA Paris-Malaquais architecture school. Ibolmobarak's wife, who was dining with him at the Carillon terrace at the time of the attacks, was also shot three times and remains in critical condition.

      Credit: Via Facebook

    • Maxime Bouffard

      Maxime Bouffard, 26, of Le Coux, Aquitaine, France, was a filmmaker with an education from BTS Audiovisuel Biarritz-Bayonne. According to his LinkedIn, Bouffard was trained in screenwriting, post-production, and film directing. Judging from his Facebook page, he was also an avid music fan.

      On July 30, 2015, he posted an article with the headline, "Eagles Of Death Metal say new album is 'as sexy as Brad Pitt meets Antonio Banderas' - watch." Less than four months later, he died at their concert in the Bataclan.

      Credit: Via YouTube

    • Thomas Duperron

      Thomas Duperron, 30, was the head of communications for La Maroquinerie concert hall in Paris and died at the Bataclan.

      Pictures of Thomas Duperron, reading "rest in peace and in music," are part of a makeshift memorial at the Bataclan.

      Credit: Jerome Delay/AP

    • Michelli Gil Jaimez

      Michelli Gil Jaimez, of Tuxpan in the Mexican state of Veracruz, had studied at a business school in Lyons, France, and was currently living in Paris. She also held Spanish citizenship. According to her Facebook page, Michelli had just gotten engaged to her Italian boyfriend, on October 26, 2015, just over two weeks before she was killed.

      On November 14, 2015, her fiancé, seen here, changed his Facebook status to read, "I love you my love. Rest in peace."

      Credit: Via Facebook

    • Nohemi Gonzalez

      Nohemi Gonzalez, 23, was a senior at California State University, Long Beach. The university said Gonzalez, from El Monte, California, was attending Strate College of Design in Paris during a semester abroad program. Gonzalez was in the Petit Cambodge restaurant with another Long Beach State student when she was fatally shot, Cal State officials said in a news conference Saturday.

      Her mother, Beatriz Gonzalez, said Nohemi graduated from high school early and couldn't wait to go to college. "She was very independent since she was little," she said. Design professor Michael LaForte said Gonzalez stood out at the California university. "She was a shining star, and she brought joy, happiness, laughter to everybody she worked with and her students, her classmates."

      Credit: France's Strate College of Design via Facebook

    • Elif Dogan & Milko Jozic

      Elif Dogan, 28, a Turkish-born Belgian national, lived in Belgium but made monthly business trips to Paris, said her father, Kemal Dogan. She was staying at an apartment near the concert hall, but he told Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency that she was not at the Bataclan concert and he was not sure where his daughter died. He said her death was confirmed by Belgian officials. He said his daughter had been involved in charity work since her school days, distributing food to the poor or teaching French in Nigeria.

      She and her boyfriend, Milko Jozic, 47, had moved to Paris from Belgium several months earlier, according to Belgian news site Dhnet.be They lived on the same street as the Bataclan. Jozic also died in the attacks. He left behind a daughter with his former girlfriend, Ingrid.

      Twitter post @iMacTof

      Credit: @iMacTof via Twitter

    • Luis Felipe Zschoche Valle

      Luis Felipe Zschoche Valle, 33, was a Chilean-born resident of Paris. Chile's Foreign Ministry said he had lived in Paris for eight years with his French wife and was killed at the Bataclan, where he had gone with his wife. He was a musician and member of the rock group Captain Americano.

      Credit: Reuters

    • Romain Dunet

      Romain Dunet's interest in teaching had taken him around the world. The 28-year-old was an English teacher at a Paris high school when he was killed at the Bataclan, but he had done a stint helping instruct New Zealand students in French in 2013. He pursued another passion, music, at open-mic nights in Paris bars and cafes, where he was known as Romain Dunay.

      During his time in Dunedin, New Zealand, Dunet "formed an incredibly positive relationship" with students, Judith Forbes, the principal of one of the several schools where he was an assistant teacher, told the Otago Daily Times. A former student, Sashika Hendry, agreed. "He just really wanted to help everyone," she told the newspaper, "and make French fun, as well."

      A picture of Dunet reads "our teacher" and "r.i.p Romain Dunet" on makeshift memorial outside the Bataclan.

      Credit: Peter Dejong/AP

    • Ciprian Calciu

      Ciprian Calciu, 32, of Romania repaired elevators. He died at Le Belle Equipe, where he was celebrating a friend's birthday along with his partner Lacramioara Pop, 29.

      The couple had a son, Kevin, now 18 months old.

      Credit: Via Facebook/Reuters

    • Lacramioara Pop

      Lacramioara Pop, 29, of Romania, migrated West where she met Calciu and worked in a bar. Pop also left behind the couple's son, Kevin, 18 months old, and an 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

      Credit: Via Facebook/Reuters

    • Nico Classeau

      Nicolas Classeau, 43, the popular director of the University of Marne-la-Vallee outside Paris, was mourned on the school's Facebook page. "Full of wisdom and kindness," the page said in announcing his death the day after the attacks. "Invested in his work, dedicated to help students beginning with personalized assistance," the page said, adding how Classeau was always able to help students to solve complicated academic problems and situations.

      Classeau was the father of three children under the age of 16, according to Le Parisien newspaper. He was a lover of rock music and played guitar in a band during high school, the newspaper said. He was attending the Bataclan when he was killed. His companion was wounded and is hospitalized in Paris.

      A picture of Classeau rests at a memorial in front of the Bataclan in Paris, November 17, 2015.

      Credit: Jerome Delay/AP

    • Francois Xavier Prevost

      Francois Xavier Prevost, 29, of France, was head of advertising at the French agency LocalMedia and also worked for the communications firm, Havas Media Group. He was killed at the Bataclan concert hall.

      Credit: Via social media/Reuters

    • Fanny Minot

      Fanny Minot, 29, of France, was killed at the Bataclan concert hall. She had gone to the concert hall directly after work from her job at a TV news magazine show.

      Credit: Via social media/Reuters

    • Anne Guyomard

      Anne Guyomard, 29, a child-care center worker, was killed along with her husband Pierre-Yves Guyomard, 32. The couple had been married for a little over two years.

      Anne was "the daughter I would wish on all parents - one who's attentive, one who's full of life," and she loved children and people in general, brother-in-law Chris Hamer told L'Info.

      Credit: Via social media/Reuters

    • Thomas Ayad

      Thomas Ayad, 32, was a producer and manager for Mercury Music Group, as well as a music buff. He was killed at the Bataclan. In his hometown, Amiens, he was an avid follower of the local field hockey team. Lucian Grainge — the chairman of Universal Music Group, which owns Mercury Music — said the loss was "an unspeakably appalling tragedy," in a Saturday note to employees provided to the Los Angeles Times.

      Credit: Viadeo

    • Valeria Solesin

      Valeria Solesin, 28, was an Italian-born doctoral student at the Sorbonne. She had lived in Paris for several years and had gone to the concert at the Bataclan with her boyfriend. They lost track of each other as they tried to escape. Her mother, Luciana Milani, told reporters in Venice, "We will miss her very much, and she will be missed, I can also say, by our country. People like this are important."

      Solesin had been working at the Sorbonne as a researcher while completing her doctorate. While at a university in Italy, Solesin had worked as a volunteer for the Italian humanitarian aid group Emergency. "It is tragic that a person so young, who is trying to understand the world and to be a help, find herself involved in such a terrible event," said Emergency regional coordinator in Trento, Fabrizio Tosini.

      Credit: Reuters

    • Nick Alexander

      Nick Alexander, 36, of Colchester, England, was working at the Bataclan concert hall, the night of the attacks, as the merchandise manager for the performing band, Eagles of Death Metal.

      "Nick was not just our brother, son and uncle, he was everyone's best friend - generous, funny and fiercely loyal," his family said in a statement. "Nick died doing the job he loved and we take great comfort in knowing how much he was cherished by his friends around the world."

      Credit: Foreign & Commonwealth Office via AP

    • Nick Alexander

      Nick Alexander's girlfriend, Paulina Buckley, posted this photo on Twitter, the day after the attacks. Its heartbreaking caption read, "You are and always will be the love of my life, Nick Alexander."

      Credit: Polina Buckley via Twitter

    • Valentin Ribet

      Valentin Ribet, 26, was a lawyer with the Paris office of the international law firm Hogan Lovell. He was killed in the Bataclan.

      Ribet received a master of laws degree from the London School of Economics in 2014, and did postgraduate work at the Sorbonne University in Paris. His law firm said he worked on the litigation team, specializing in white collar crime. "He was a talented lawyer, extremely well liked, and a wonderful personality in the office," the firm said.

      Credit: Valentin Ribet via LinkedIn

    • Marie Mosser

      Much like Thomas Ayad, Marie Mosser, 24, of France, was an employee of Universal Music Group. According to her Twitter profile, she worked in communications and digital marketing. She died during the shooting at the Bataclan.

      Credit: Marie Mosser via Twitter

    • Fabrice Dubois

      Fabrice Dubois of France worked with the publicity agency Publicis Conseil. The agency said in a statement on Facebook that he was killed at the concert hall and that "the entire agency is upset. He was a very great man in every sense of the word. Our thoughts are with his family, his wife, his children, his friends, those with whom he worked."

      Credit: Reuters

    • Guillame Decherf

      Guillame Decherf, 43, was a freelance journalist, who had covered rock music for both the French culture magazine Les Inrocks and Rolling Stone. He was at the Eagles of Death Metal concert the night of the attacks, having written about the band's latest album. He leaves behind two young daughters.

      A fellow music journalist, Thomas Mafrouche, often saw Decherf at concerts and was supposed to meet him Sunday. In a Facebook message to The Associated Press, Mafrouche said Decherf was extremely proud of his daughters. "I'm thinking about their pain, about their father, whom they will miss terribly," he wrote. Laurence Faure with the Hard Force heavy metal website, to which Decherf contributed, said Decherf was appreciated for his humor and kindness.

      Credit: LinkedIn

    • ​Lola Salines

      Lola Salines, who according to her Facebook, went by the nickname Josie Ozzbourne, was a skater at La Boucherie de Paris Roller Derby. On the night of the attacks, her father, George Salines, tweeted, "I have not heard from my daughter who was in #Bataclan #LolaSalines #rechercheParis." Then, on November 14, 2015, "Still not found Lola." Then, a few hours later, "I just had confirmation of the death of Lola #LolaSalines #rechercheParis Thanks to everyone who helped us today."

      Credit: Facebook

    • Djamila Houd

      Djamila Houd, 41, of Paris, was originally from the town of Dreux, southwest of the capital. The newspaper serving Dreux — L'Echo Republicain — said Houd was killed at a cafe on the rue de Charrone in Paris. According to Facebook posts from grieving friends, she had worked for Isabel Marant, a prestigious Paris-based ready-to-wear house.

      Credit: Reuters

    • Asta Diakite

      Asta Diakite, was the cousin of French midfielder Lassana Diarra, who played against Germany in Friday's soccer match at Stade de France, during which three suicide bombers blew themselves up outside the stadium. Diarra, who is Muslim, posted a moving message on Twitter after his cousin was killed in the shootings, saying that "She was like a big sister to me." He added: "It is important for all of us who represent our country and its diversity to stay united against a horror which has no color, no religion. Stand together for love, respect and peace."

      Credit: Via Instagram

    • Juan Alberto Gonzalez Garrido

      Juan Alberto Gonzalez Garrido, 29, of Madrid, was an electrical engineer, who lived in France with his wife, also an engineer. They were both at the Bataclan the night of the attacks, but became separated amid the mayhem.

      Credit: Via LinkedIn

    • ​Aurélie de Peretti

      Aurélie de Peretti, 33, was in Paris the night of the attacks visiting friends. Her father, Jean-Marie, and older sister, Delphine, confirmed her death to Time magazine after a call from Paris police. Delphine said her sister had posted on Facebook that she was going to the Bataclan on Friday night, and she said she posted a joking response "saying 'enjoy your great evening listening to that crap music.'" While Delphine lives in London, Aurélie had stayed closer to their hometown of Saint Tropez in the south of France and worked at a beach resort in the summer. "I left 13 years ago, and yet somehow we got closer and closer over the years," her sister said.

      Credit: Via Facebook

    • Marion Lieffrig-Petard

      Marion Lieffrig-Petard was one of three Sorbonne students killed in the Paris attacks on November 13, 2015. She was working toward her masters degree in musicology, and had just returned from a year abroad, studying in Barcelona, where she was immersed in Spanish and Catalan. She had a passion for musical journeys in the Mediterranean, and was among the victims of Rue Bichat, the school said in a statement.

      Credit: Via Instagram

    • Caroline Prénat

      Caroline Prénat, 24, lived in Lyon, France, and was a former student at the Ecole de Conde in Nice. According to a statement by her alma mater on Facebook, she died alongside friends in the Bataclan.

      Credit: Via Facebook