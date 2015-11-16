Victims of the Paris attacks

Romain Dunet's interest in teaching had taken him around the world. The 28-year-old was an English teacher at a Paris high school when he was killed at the Bataclan, but he had done a stint helping instruct New Zealand students in French in 2013. He pursued another passion, music, at open-mic nights in Paris bars and cafes, where he was known as Romain Dunay.
During his time in Dunedin, New Zealand, Dunet "formed an incredibly positive relationship" with students, Judith Forbes, the principal of one of the several schools where he was an assistant teacher, told the Otago Daily Times. A former student, Sashika Hendry, agreed. "He just really wanted to help everyone," she told the newspaper, "and make French fun, as well."
A picture of Dunet reads "our teacher" and "r.i.p Romain Dunet" on makeshift memorial outside the Bataclan.