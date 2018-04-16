CBSN

U.S. presidential line of succession

    • The Office of the President

      If the President dies, resigns or is removed from office, the vice president takes over. But if the vice president can't assume the role, who's next?

      The Presidential Succession Act was passed in 1772, but the line of succession as we know it today was solidified in the Presidential Succession Act of 1947. And the 25th Amendment, ratified in 1967, specifically allows the vice president to temporarily assume the presidency in case the president falls ill or is, for a time, unable to carry out the duties of the office.

      Here's who's in line after President Donald Trump.

      Credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

    • 1. Vice President

      The vice president assumes the role of the presidency if the president dies, resigns or is impeached. The vice president also fills in if the president cannot fulfill his or her duties. 

      Vice President Mike Pence is currently first in line.

      Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    • First in line

      Eight vice presidents in history have assumed the presidency after the death of the president and one after a president's resignation. 

      When there is a vacancy in the office of vice president, the president nominates someone who must be confirmed by a majority in both houses of Congress.

      Credit: Andres Stapff/Reuters

    • 2. Speaker of the House

      The speaker of the house assumes the role of the presidency if something happens to both the president and vice president. This has never happened. 

      Currently, Paul Ryan is second in line for the presidency. Ryan announced in April 2018 that he would not be running for reelection, so the great responsibility will go to someone else come January 2019. 

      Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

    • 3. President Pro Tempore of the Senate

      The president pro tempore, the longest serving senator from the majority party in the Senate, is third in line to the presidency.

      Currently, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, is the president pro tempore of the Senate. Hatch announced in 2018 that he would retire after serving seven terms in the Senate. 

      Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    • 4. Secretary of State

      The secretary of state is the fourth in line to the presidency. 

      John J. Sullivan is the current acting secretary of state. President Trump has nominated former CIA Director Mike Pompeo for the role. 

      The Presidential Succession Act says those in the line of succession must be appointed "by and with the advice and consent of the Senate." Often, acting cabinet members have been confirmed by the Senate in some role, just not the one they're temporarily filling. The language is unclear about whether those in acting positions are eligible for the line of succession. 

      Credit: U.S. Department of State

    • 5. Secretary of the Treasury

      The secretary of the treasury is the fifth in line for the presidency.

      Steven Mnuchin has served in that role since February 2017. 

      Credit: Juan Mabromata/AFP/Getty Images

    • 6. Secretary of Defense

      The secretary of defense is the sixth in line for the presidency.

      James Mattis, a retired United States Marine Corps general, currently serves in that role. 

      Credit: John Thys/AFP/Getty Images

    • 7. Attorney General

      The attorney general is the seventh in line for the presidency. 

      Jeff Sessions currently serves in that role. 

      Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

    • 8. Secretary of the Interior

      The secretary of the interior, who oversees the Bureau of Land Management, the United States Geological Survey, and the National Park Service, is eighth in line for the presidency. 

      Ryan Zinke currently serves in that role. 

      Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

    • 9. Secretary of Agriculture

      The secretary of agriculture is ninth in line for the presidency.

      Sonny Perdue currently serves in that role. 

      Credit: Pool/Getty Images

    • 10. Secretary of Commerce

      The secretary of commerce is tenth in line for the presidency. 

      Wilbur Ross currently serves in that role. 

      Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    • 11. Secretary of Labor

      The secretary of labor is eleventh in line for the presidency

      Currently, Alexander Acosta serves in that role. 

      Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

    • 12. Secretary of Health and Human Services

      The secretary of health and human services is twelfth in line for the presidency. 

      Alex Azar currently serves in that role. 

      Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

    • 13. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

      The secretary of housing and urban development is thirteenth in line for the presidency. 

      Ben Carson currently serves in that role. 

      Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

    • 14. Secretary of Transportation

      The secretary of transportation is fourteenth in line for the presidency. 

      Elaine Chao currently serves in that role, but because she is not a natural-born citizen, she is not eligible to serve as president. Chao was born in Taiwan. She is the first Asian-American woman to be appointed to a U.S. president's cabinet. 

      Credit: Chris Kleponis/AFP/Getty Images

    • 15. Secretary of Energy

      The secretary of energy is fifteenth in line for the presidency.

      Rick Perry currently serves in that role. 

      Credit: Yuri Gripas/AFP/Getty Images

    • 16. Secretary of Education

      The secretary of education is sixteenth in line for the presidency. 

      Betsy DeVos currently serves in that role. 

      Credit: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

    • 17. Secretary of Veterans Affairs

      The secretary of veterans affairs is seventeenth in line for the presidency.

      Robert Wilkie is the acting secretary of veterans affairs following the dismissal of David Shulkin. Trump's pick for the role is presidential physician Ronny Jackson.

      Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    • 18. Secretary of Homeland Security

      The secretary of homeland security is eighteenth and last in line for the presidency.

      Kirstjen Nielsen currently holds that position. 

      Credit: Pool/Getty Images

    • Then what?

      During the State of the Union address, one person in the line of succession is chosen as the "designated survivor" and stays behind at a secure location. But what would happen in the event of a catastrophe that left everyone in the line of succession dead?

      After Sept. 11, the idea of a "First Secretary," an official whose job it would be to stay out of Washington and be first in line to the presidency after the vice president, was proposed. But it never came to be. So in the case of a an all-out American nightmare, there's no further contingency plan. 

      Credit: Pool/Getty Images