The films that made Harvey Weinstein famous

    • "Pulp Fiction," 1994

      "Pulp Fiction" was Harvey Weinstein's breakout hit. The film, financed by Weinstein's studio Miramax and directed by Quentin Tarantino, was nominated for seven Oscars. Tarantino went on to work with Miramax, and later The Weinstein Company, on more films. 

      "Pulp Fiction" star Uma Thurman told The New York Times in Feb. 2018 that in the 1990s, Weinstein attempted to force himself on her in a London hotel room.Thurman said she then arranged a meeting with Weinstein and said: "If you do what you did to me to other people you will lose your career, your reputation and your family, I promise you."

      Click through to see more of the movies that for years made Weinstein one of the most powerful men in Hollywood.

      Credit: Miramax Films

    • "Beautiful Girls," 1996

      Thurman also worked with Weinstein on "Beautiful Girls," as did Mira Sorvino. 

      Sorvino said that in 1995, Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her, massaging her shoulders and "chasing" her around. She also said that Weinstein once showed up at her door after midnight, and only left when she told him her boyfriend was coming. Sorvino told the New Yorker that she believes her career has suffered because of the incident. Later, Peter Jackson confirmed this was true. 

      Credit: Miramax

    • "Emma," 1996

      Gwyneth Paltrow was 22 when she was cast in her first major role in Miramax's "Emma." 

      Paltrow told The New York Times that at the time, Weinstein put his hands on her and suggested they head to his hotel bedroom for massages. She said she rejected his advances and told then-boyfriend Brad Pitt, who confronted Weinstein. Pitt's rep confirmed her account to the Times. 

      Credit: Miramax

    • "The English Patient," 1996

      War drama "The English Patient," starring Ralph Fiennes and Kristin Scott Thomas, received 12 Academy Award nominations and won nine. 

      Credit: Miramax

    • "Scream," 1996

      Weinstein was behind both highbrow, critically acclaimed movies and commercially successful blockbusters. He was an executive producer for "Scream" and its sequels. 

      Credit: Miramax

    • "Good Will Hunting," 1997

      "Good Will Hunting," about a young man with a genius-level IQ who chooses to work as a janitor at MIT, cemented Weinstein's place as an ally to its breakout stars, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. 

      When the Weinstein scandal broke, the two were initially criticized for not speaking out against him sooner, but they both denounced the producer. 

      Credit: Miramax Films

    • "Shakespeare in Love," 1998

      Critical darling "Shakespeare in Love" won Weinstein the Academy Award for Best Picture. Gwyneth Paltrow won Best Actress and was unofficially crowned "the first lady of Miramax" thereafter.

      Credit: Miramax

    • "Playing by Heart," 1998

      Angelina Jolie starred in Miramax's "Playing by Heart" in 1998. 

      Last year, the actress told The New York Times that Weinstein made advances on her in a hotel room in the late 1990s that she rejected. 

      "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did," Jolie said. "This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."

      Credit: Miramax

    • "She's All That," 1999

      Miramax also distributed many commercially successful teen movies like "She's All That." 

      Credit: Miramax

    • "Music of the Heart," 1999

      Meryl Streep starred in "Music of the Heart" as a music teacher at an inner city school. The film marks one of several collaborations between Streep and Weinstein. 

      Credit: Miramax

    • "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," 2001

      "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" ended up getting distributed by New Line after several months with Miramax, but Weinstein still got an executive producer credit on the blockbuster franchise.

      In Dec. 2017, director Peter Jackson said in an interview with New Zealand media outlet Stuff that Harvey and Bob Weinstein specifically told him not to hire Ashley Judd or Mira Sorvino -- who later said they rebuffed Harvey's sexual advances -- for the "Lord of the Rings" movies.

      Credit: New Line

    • "Gangs of New York," 2002

      Weinstein was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture for "Gangs of New York," though he did not win. The period drama, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, was nominated for 10 Academy Awards

      Credit: Miramax

    • "Chicago," 2002

      "Chicago" was nominated for 12 Oscars and won six. The musical, starring Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Richard Gere, was a box office and critical success. 

      Credit: Miramax

    • "Kill Bill," 2003

      "Kill Bill" was another collaboration between Miramax, Tarantino and Thurman. 

      Credit: Miramax

    • "Scary Movie," 2000

      "Scary Movie," which spawned several sequels, was another Miramax box office hit. The film spoofed other slasher films like Miramax's own "Scream." 

      Credit: Miramax

    • "Master and Commander," 2003

      Miramax was one of the co-producers of "Master and Commander," which was nominated for 10 Oscars. Weinstein is named as an executive producer on the film. 

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • "Cold Mountain," 2003

      Civil War drama "Cold Mountain" was nominated for seven Academy Awards. The film starred Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger and Jude Law.

      Credit: Miramax

    • "Fahrenheit 9/11," 2004

      Weinstein executive produced several of Michael Moore's documentaries, including "Fahrenheit 9/11." Moore won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival for the documentary about President George W. Bush and the war on terror

      Credit: AP

    • "The Aviator," 2004

      "The Aviator" marks another Miramax collaboration with DiCaprio and Scorsese. The film also starred Kate Beckinsale, who wrote in October on Instagram that when she was 17, Weinstein greeted her in his bathrobe for a meeting in his hotel room. She says she made up an excuse and left.

      "It speaks to the status quo in this business that I was aware that standing up for myself and saying no to things, while it did allow me to feel uncompromised in myself, undoubtedly harmed my career," she wrote.

      She also said that a few years later, he asked her if he had "tried anything" with her. "I realized he couldn't remember if he had assaulted me or not," she wrote.

      Credit: Miramax

    • "Inglourious Basterds," 2009

      Tarantino's war movie, "Inglourious Basterds," distributed by the Weinstein Company, was nominated for eight Academy Awards. It was Tarantino's highest grossing film at the time and his second highest-grossing film after "Django Unchained." 

      The movie starred Brad Pitt, who reportedly once threatened Weinstein after his then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow said Weinstein harassed her. 

      Credit: The Weinstein Company

    • "The Iron Lady," 2011

      Meryl Streep won a Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in "The Iron Lady," which was distributed by The Weinstein Company. In her acceptance speech, she referred to Harvey Weinstein as "God." 

      Later, she denounced Weinstein and called the allegations against him "disgraceful." Streep said she never personally witnessed any inappropriate behavior from him. 

      Credit: The Weinstein Company

    • "Silver Linings Playbook," 2012

      Dark romantic comedy "Silver Linings Playbook," produced and distributed by The Weinstein Company, was nominated for eight Oscars. Star Jennifer Lawrence, who won Best Actress, later said that she was unaware of any misconduct by Weinstein. She said she found women's accounts of his alleged behavior "inexcusable and absolutely upsetting" and thanked the accusers for coming forward. 

      Credit: The Weinstein Company

    • "Django Unchained," 2012

      The Western "Django Unchained," starring Jamie Foxx, was Tarantino's highest grossing film ever. The movie was nominated for five Oscars. 

      Credit: Weinstein Company

    • "Paddington," 2015

      The Weinstein Company distributed kid-friendly hit "Paddington" in the U.S., but Warner Bros. bought the sequel amid the allegations against Weinstein. 

      Credit: The Weinstein Company