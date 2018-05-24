Gwyneth Paltrow says Brad Pitt once threatened Harvey Weinstein

NEW YORK — Gwyneth Paltrow says her ex-boyfriend Brad Pitt once threatened producer Harvey Weinstein after an alleged incident of sexual misconduct. The 45-year-old actress told "The Howard Stern Show" on Wednesday she was "blindsided" by Weinstein's conduct, which happened when she was 22.

Paltrow first told The New York Times last fall about the incident, when she said Weinstein put his hands on her and suggested they head to his hotel bedroom for massages after she was cast in "Emma." She told the Times she rejected his advances and told then-boyfriend Brad Pitt, who confronted Weinstein. Pitt's rep confirmed the story to the Times.

In the new interview with Howard Stern, she gave more details. Paltrow said Pitt confronted Weinstein at a Broadway opening. She said, "It was like the equivalent of throwing him against the wall." She added that Pitt said, "'If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I'll kill you.' Or something like that," she said.

Paltrow said Pitt leveraged his fame and power to protect her at a time when she didn't have fame or power herself.

The two, who were briefly engaged, broke up in 1997.

Representatives for Weinstein and Pitt did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.