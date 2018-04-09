Scenes from Country Thunder 2018

The Country Thunder music festival, featuring 22 acts over four days, was held in Florence, Arizona, on April 5-8, and was the first of this year's affiliated country festivals that will be held in Saskatchewan, Wisconsin and Alberta.
CBS News photographer Jake Barlow captured the event on- and off-stage.
Bryan White
Bryan White performs at Country Thunder in Florence, Ariz., April 5, 2018.
Bryan White
Since he debuted in 1994, Bryan White has had four number one country hits singles (including "Someone Else's Star," "Rebecca Lynn," "So Much for Pretending" and "Sittin' on Go").
Adam Sanders
Adam Sanders performs at Country Thunder in Florence, Ariz., April 5, 2018.
Adam Sanders
Adam Sanders co-wrote the hits "Ain't Worth the Whiskey" (for Cole Swindell) and "Hell of a Night" (for Dustin Lynch). In March he released his latest single, "Over Did It," from his upcoming debut EP.
Lauren Alaina
Lauren Alaina performs at Country Thunder in Florence, Ariz., April 5, 2018.Country Thunder Music Festival in Florence, Arizona April 5-8, 2018.
Lauren Alaina
An "American Idol" runner-upm Lauren Alaina reached number two on the country charts with her 2011 debut album, "Wildflower," followed by "Road Less Traveled."
Lauren Alaina
She was named New Artist of the Year at the American Country Awards in 2012.
Lauren Alaina
Lauren Alaina at Country Thunder in Florence, Ariz., April 5, 2018.
Cole Swindell
Cole Swindell performs at Country Thunder in Florence, Ariz., April 5, 2018.
Cole Swindell
Cole Swindell, who has written songs for Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Craig Campbell and Scotty McCreery, recorded his debut album in 2014. It produced the singles "Hope You Get Lonely Tonight," "Ain't Worth the Whiskey," and the number one country hit "Chillin' It." His second album featured another chart-topper, "You Should Be Here."Country Thunder Music Festival in Florence, Arizona April 5-8, 2018.
Cole Swindell
Swindell has toured with Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line.
Cole Swindell
As headliner of the festival's opening night, Swindell not only played some dependably popular country hits but also "Purple Rain" by Prince, and Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You."
Festival-goers
More than 100,000 were expected at this year's Country Thunder Music Festival in Florence, Arizona.
Festival-goer
A fashion-conscious visitor at Country Thunder.
Vehicles
Some trucks never die.
Locomotion
Getting around is a breeze.
Line Dancing
Guests take part in line dancing lessons.
Line Dancing
Line dancers.
Howdy!
A festival-goer between acts.
Imbibing
Group activity.
8 Seconds
Something like a mechanical bronco.
Groovin'
A very happy visitor.
Rasslin'
Some off-stage roughhousing.
Dance-Off
Participants in the "Dancing With the Thunder" country swing dance contest.
Dance-Off
Participants in the "Dancing With the Thunder" country swing dance contest.
Drew Baldridge
Drew Baldridge performs at Country Thunder in Florence, Ariz., April 6, 2018.
Baldridge released his first album, "Dirt on Us," in 2016. He released the single, "Guns & Roses," in advance of his second album.
Tracy Lawrence
Tracy Lawrence performs at Country Thunder in Florence, Ariz., April 6, 2018.
Lawrence's debut album, in 1991, featured the Number One country hit "Sticks and Stones." He's followed with seven more Number One country hits, including "Alibis," "Can't Break It To My Heart," "If the Good Die Young," "Time Marches On," and "Find Out Who Your Friends Are."
Tracy Lawrence
Tracy Lawrence's most recent album, released last November, is "Good Ole Days," featuring re-recording of some of his biggest songs partnering with such artists as Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw and Dustin Lynch.
Festival-goer
At the Country Thunder Music Festival in Florence, Arizona.
Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean performs at Country Thunder in Florence, Ariz., April 6, 2018.
Winner of 10 ACM Awards, Aldean has had five number one country albums, and nine number one singles.
Jason Aldean
Jason Alden's biggest hits include "Don't You Wanna Stay," "Dirt Road Anthem," "Take a Little Ride," "Night Train" and "Burnin' It Down."
Sing-a-long
The audience joins in.
Equestrian
Ride That Pony!
In the Shade
Too tired to canoodle.
The View From Above
RVs provide an excellent perch.
Festival-goers
Fly your flag! (Arizona's, that is.)
No-Shirt Zone
Festival-goers strike a pose.
Up in the Air
See-saw.
Runaway June
The group Runaway June - Hannah Mulholland, Naomi Cooke and Jennifer Wayne - performs at Country Thunder in Florence, Ariz., April 7, 2018.
In 2016 Runaway June released their debut single, "Lipstick," making them the first all-female trio in a decade to have a Top 30 hit on the Mediabase Country chart.Country Thunder Music Festival in Florence, Arizona April 5-8, 2018.
Runaway June
Hannah Mulholland of Runaway June performs at Country Thunder in Florence, Ariz., April 7, 2018.
Runaway June
Naomi Cooke of Runaway June performs at Country Thunder in Florence, Ariz., April 7, 2018.
Runaway June
Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June performs at Country Thunder in Florence, Ariz., April 7, 2018. Wayne, the granddaughter of actor John Wayne, was previously part of the group Stealing Angels.
Runaway June
Runaway June performs at Country Thunder in Florence, Ariz., April 7, 2018.
Big & Rich
The country duo Big & Rich -- Big Kenny and John Rich -- performs at Country Thunder in Florence, Ariz., April 7, 2018.
Big & Rich have been performing together off-and-on since 2003. Their 2004 album "Horse of a Different color" went to Number One on the Billboard Country chart and featured the single "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)." They've released five more studio albums, including "Comin' to Your City," "Between Raising Hell and Amazing Grace" (2007), "Hillbilly Jedi" (2012), "Gravity" (2014), and "Did It For the Party" (2017).
Big & Rich
The two have also recorded solo albums during their hiatus.
Big Kenny released "The Quiet Times of a Rock and Roll Farm Boy" (which produced the Top 40 hit "Long After I'm Gone") and "Big Kenny's Love Everybody Traveling Musical Medicine Show Mix Tape, Vol. 1."Country Thunder Music Festival in Florence, Arizona April 5-8, 2018.
Big & Rich
John Rich's 2009 solo album "Son of a Preacher Man" featured "Shuttin' Detroit Down."
Big & Rich
Big & Rich performs at Country Thunder in Florence, Ariz., April 7, 2018.
Big & Rich
Big & Rich performs at Country Thunder in Florence, Ariz., April 7, 2018.
Cole Swindell
More Country Thunder 2018 festivals will be held in Craven, Saskatchewan (July 12-15), Twin Lakes, Wis. (July 19-22), and Calgary, Alberta (August 17-19).