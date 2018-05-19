The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in cartoon

    • Gayle King and Kevin Frazier

      "CBS This Morning" co-host and "Entertainment Tonight" co-host report from a balcony outside Windsor Castle as part of CBS News' special coverage of the royal wedding.

      Credit: Liza Donnelly

    • Oprah and Idris Elba

      "60 Minutes" special contributor Oprah Winfrey with actor Idris Elba and his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre.

      Credit: Liza Donnelly

    • Queen Elizabeth

      Queen Elizabeth arrives at the royal wedding in green.

      Credit: Liza Donnelly

    • The queen and the princes

      Queen Elizabeth with Prince Phillip and Prince William.

      Credit: Liza Donnelly

    • Harry and Meghan

      Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depart St. George's Chapel.

      Credit: Liza Donnelly

    • The American bishop

      Most Rev. Michael Curry delivers an impassioned speech on the power of love.

      Credit: Liza Donnelly

    • Harry and Meghan arrive

      Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle arrive at St. George's Chapel.

      Credit: Liza Donnelly

    • Holding hands

      Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle in Windsor, England. 

      Credit: Liza Donnelly

    • Duke and Duchess of Sussex

      The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lean in for a kiss outside St. George's Chapel.

      Credit: Liza Donnelly

    • The carriage ride

      The royal couple in a carriage after tying the knot.

      Credit: Liza Donnelly