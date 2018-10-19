Migrant "caravan" seeks refuge

-
Migrant caravan
Honduran migrants leave Guatemala City on October 18, 2018, heading in a caravan to the United States.
A caravan of about 2,000 Honduran migrants set out on October 13 from the impoverished, violence-plagued country for the long journey through Guatemala and Mexico to the U.S. border. President Trump warned Honduras he will cut millions of dollars in aid if the migrants are allowed to reach the United States.
Credit: Johan Ordonez / AFP/Getty Images
-
Honduran migrants
Honduran migrants aboard vehicles headed towards the United States, in Guatemala City, on October 18, 2018.
Credit: Johan Ordonez / AFP/Getty Images
-
Honduran flag
Honduran migrants walk behind the Honduran flag in a caravan towards the United States in Chiquimula, Guatemala, on October 17, 2018.
Credit: Orlando Estrada / AFP/Getty Images
-
Border barricade
Honduran migrants heading in a caravan to the U.S. remove a barrier at the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
President Trump has threatened to deploy the U.S. military to stop the caravan from entering the United States.
Credit: Pedro Pardo / AFP/Getty Images
-
Confronting police
A woman holds a crying baby as Honduran migrants heading in a caravan to the U.S. are met by Mexican police at the gates of the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
Credit: Pedro Pardo / AFP/Getty Images
-
Tear gas
Men attempt to grab a tear gas canister thrown by the Mexican Federal Police, after Central American migrants rushed the gate at the border crossing in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
Credit: Moises Castillo / AP
-
Police barricade
A youth calls for calm as he stands in front of a line of Mexican Federal Police in riot gear, after Central American migrants rushed the gate at the border crossing in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 19, 2018.
Credit: Moises Castillo / AP
-
Cooling down
A Honduran migrant is cooled down after struggling to cross one of the gates of the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
Credit: Pedro Pardo / AFP/Getty Images
-
Riot police
A Honduran migrant mother and child cower in fear as they are surrounded by Mexican Federal Police in riot gear, at the border crossing in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 19, 2018.
Central Americans traveling in a caravan broke through a Guatemalan border fence and streamed by the thousands toward Mexican territory, defying Mexican authorities' entreaties for an orderly migration and U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of retaliation.
Credit: Moises Castillo / AP
-
Over the fence
Honduran migrants heading in a caravan to the U.S. lift a child over the gate of the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on October 19, 2018. President Trump has threatened to deploy the U.S. military to stop them entering the United States.
Credit: Pedro Pardo / AFP/Getty Images
-
Stopped on bridge
Aerial view of a Honduran migrant caravan stopped on the Guatemala-Mexico international bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
Credit: Pedro Pardo / AFP/Getty Images
-
Family allowed through
A Honduran migrant family is allowed to pass through to safety by Mexican Federal Police in riot gear, at the border crossing in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on October 19, 2018. Central Americans traveling in a caravan broke through a Guatemalan border fence and streamed by the thousands toward Mexican territory.
Credit: Moises Castillo / AP
-
Rushing the border
Thousands of Honduran migrants rush across the border towards Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October 19, 2018. Migrants broke down the gates at the border crossing and began streaming toward a bridge into Mexico.
Credit: Oliver de Ros / AP
-
Police push back
Mexican Federal Police officers try to block Honduran migrants from going through at the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
Credit: Pedro Pardo / AFP/Getty Images
-
Border crush
Thousands of Honduran migrants rush across the border towards Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on October 19, 2018. Migrants broke down the gates at the border crossing and began streaming toward a bridge into Mexico.
Credit: Oliver de Ros / AP
-
Church shelter
Honduran migrants heading towards the United States rest at a gymnasium of a Catholic church in Chiquimula, Guatemala, on October 16, 2018.
Credit: Orlando Estrada / AFP/Getty Images
-
Rainy ride
Honduran migrants aboard a pick-up van heading to the United States under heavy rain in Siquinala municipality, south of Guatemala City, on October 18, 2018.
Credit: Johan Ordonez / AFP/Getty Images
-
Line for food
Honduran migrants line up to receive food after arriving in Mazatenango, 160 km south of Guatemala City, on October 18, 2018.
Credit: Johan Ordonez / AFP/Getty Images
-
Honduran flag
Migrants heading in a caravan to the United States walk with a Honduran national flag as they leave Guatemala City, on October 18, 2018.
Credit: Orlando Sierra / AFP/Getty Images
-
Mother and children
Honduran migrants stop to rest at a gas station in Zacapa, Guatemala, on October 16, 2018.
Credit: Orlando Estrada / AFP/Getty Images
-
Walking north
Honduran migrants walk across the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge, from Guatemala's Ciudad Tecun Uman to Mexico's Ciudad Hidalgo, on October 19, 2018.
Credit: Johan Ordonez / AFP/Getty Images
-
Moment of rest
Honduran migrants rest in Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala, near the border with Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
Credit: Johan Ordonez / AFP/Getty Images
-
Bible reading
A Honduran migrant heading to the United States reads the New Testament as he rests at the Casa del Migrante (Migrant's House) in Guatemala City on October 17, 2018.
Credit: Johan Ordonez / AFP/Getty Images
-
Trump t-shirt
A Honduran migrant wearing a "Donald Trump for President" t-shirt walks across the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge, from Guatemala's Ciudad Tecun Uman to Mexico's Ciudad Hidalgo, on October 19, 2018.
Credit: Johan Ordonez / AFP/Getty Images
-
Confronting police
Honduran migrants, heading in a caravan to the United States, argue with Guatemalan police officers at the border with Mexico, on October 19, 2018. The previous day, President Trump threatened to send the military to close the southern U.S. border if Mexico fails to stem the "onslaught" of migrants from Central America.
Credit: Johan Ordonez / AFP/Getty Images
-
Approaching Mexico
Honduran migrants, heading in a caravan to the United States, gather at the central park of Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala, near the border with Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
Credit: Johan Ordonez / AFP/Getty Images
-
Truck transit
Honduran migrants aboard a truck heading through Guatemala towards the border with Mexico on October 19, 2018.
Credit: Orlando Sierra / AFP/Getty Images
-
Church shelter
Honduran migrants sleep on the floor at Tres Caidas Church in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, near the border with Mexico, on October 18, 2018.
Credit: Johan Ordonez / AFP/Getty Images
-
Guatemala City
Honduran migrants get on a car to go to Tecum Uman, on Guatema's border with Mexico, in Guatemala City, on October 18, 2018.
Credit: Orlando Sierra / AFP/Getty Images
-
Raft crossing
Honduran migrants heading in a caravan to the U.S. cross the Suchiate River in a makeshift raft in Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on October 19, 2018.
Credit: Johan Ordonez / AFP/Getty Images
-
Guatemala-Mexico border
Honduran migrants heading in a caravan to the U.S. open one of the gates of the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on October 19, 2018. President Trump has threatened to deploy the U.S. military to stop them entering the United States.
Credit: Pedro Pardo / AFP/Getty Images
-
Red Cross
Members of the Red Cross tend to children, part of a group of Honduran migrants heading in a caravan to the United States, at the Tres Caidas Church in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on the border with Mexico, October 18, 2018.
Credit: Johan Ordonez / AFP/Getty Images
-
Walking to the border
Honduran migrants walk across the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge on October 19, 2018.
Credit: Johan Ordonez / AFP/Getty Images
-
Crossing into Mexico
Honduran migrants, including a man pushing a baby carriage, walk across the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge on October 19, 2018.
Credit: Johan Ordonez / AFP/Getty Images
-
Guatemala park
Honduran migrants heading in a caravan to the United States rest in a park in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on the border with Mexico, on October 18, 2018.
Credit: Johan Ordonez / AFP/Getty Images
-
Waving on the road
Honduran migrants wave from a vehicle on their way to Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on the border with Mexico, as they take part in a caravan heading to the United States on October 19, 2018.
Credit: Orlando Sierra / AFP/Getty Images
-
"We are not criminals"
A Honduran migrant, heading in a caravan to the United States, holds a sign reading, "Donald Trump, we are not criminals, we are workers who want to work," in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on October 19, 2018.
Credit: Johan Ordonez / AFP/Getty Images
-
Left behind
A Honduran boy cries after his mother decided he wouldn't accompany her across the Goascoran River - the border between Honduras and El Salvador - since its current is too strong, on October 18, 2018.
Credit: Marvin Recinos / AFP/Getty Images
-
Muddy journey
A Honduran migrant prepares to cross the Goascoran River to enter illegally into El Salvador, on October 18, 2018.
Credit: Marvin Recinos / AFP/Getty Images
-
Hazardous crossing
A Honduran migrant prepares to cross the Goascoran River to enter illegally into El Salvador, on October 18, 2018.
Credit: Marvin Recinos / AFP/Getty Images
-
Heavy load
A Honduran migrant woman walks next to her son as she prepares to cross the Goascoran River to enter illegally to El Salvador on October 18, 2018.
Credit: Marvin Recinos / AFP/Getty Images
-
Raging river
Honduran migrants attempt to cross the Goascoran River to enter illegally to El Salvador on October 18, 2018.
Credit: Marvin Recinos / AFP/Getty Images
-
Lunch break
Honduran migrants, part of a caravan heading to the United States, stop to eat in Guatemala on October 18, 2018.
Credit: Johan Ordonez / AFP/Getty Images
-
Young migrant
A Honduran migrant woman helps a boy at the main square of Ciudad Hidalgo, in Chiapas state, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
Credit: Pedro Pardo / AFP/Getty Images
-
Entering Mexico
Honduran migrants cross the border from Guatemala into Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
Credit: Pedro Pardo / AFP/Getty Images
-
Morning coffee
Honduran migrants heading to the U.S. get cups of coffee at the main square of Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
Credit: Pedro Pardo / AFP/Getty Images
-
Makeshift bed
A Honduran migrant heading to the U.S. rests at a temporary shelter in Ciudad Hidalgo, in Chiapas state, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
Credit: Pedro Pardo / AFP/Getty Images
-
River crossing
Honduran migrants attempt to cross the Goascoran River from Honduras into El Salvador on October 18, 2018.
Credit: Marvin Recinos / AFP/Getty Images
-
Waiting to move
Honduran migrants rest in the main square of Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.
Credit: Pedro Pardo / AFP/Getty Images
-
Crossing into Mexico
Honduran migrants cross the border from Guatemala into Mexico on October 19, 2018.
Credit: Pedro Pardo / AFP/Getty Images
-
Mexican police
Mexican Federal Police officers get ready for the arrival of a caravan of Honduran migrants heading to the U.S., on the international bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on the border with Guatemala, on October 19, 2018.
Credit: Pedro Pardo / AFP/Getty Images
-
Rough sleep
Honduran migrants sleep on the ground in Chiquimula, Guatemala, on October 17, 2018.
Credit: Orlando Estrada / AFP/Getty Images
-
Crowded truck
Honduran migrants crowd into a truck in a caravan to the United States, in Guatemala City, on October 18, 2018.
Credit: Johan Ordonez / AFP/Getty Images