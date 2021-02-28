New on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and more





Disney+ From classic movies to original series, these are the new and notable titles coming to popular streaming services.

Available March 1 on HBO Max: "Pitch Perfect" Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Revisit the "cup song" and all the thrills of a cappella singing competitions in this 2012 musical comedy starring Anna Kendrick.

Available March 1 on HBO Max: "Ocean's Eleven" Warner Bros. Who's up for a 2001 heist movie? When the principals are George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts, the answer is, of course, everybody.

Available March 1 on Netflix: "Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell" George DuBose/Netflix The life of the slain rap king is explored in this documentary that features rare footage and interviews.

Available March 1 on Amazon Prime: The "Back to the Future" trilogy Universal Pictures The iconic trio of sci-movies will take you back to the '80s (and the future, and the past) with the help of co-stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and one very special DeLorean.

Available March 1 on HBO Max: "Veronica Mars" Silver Pictures Television / Warner Bros. Television This 2014 neo-noir story gives the film treatment to a favorite teen detective.

Available March 1 on HBO Max: "Corpse Bride" Warner Bros. Tim Burton spins a stop-motion-animated love story between a dead woman and a living man in this 2005 adventure.

Available March 1 on Hulu: "The Social Network" Columbia Pictures Jesse Eisenberg is Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in this critically acclaimed drama film from 2010.

Available March 1 on Amazon Prime: "Patriot Games" Paramount Pictures Harrison Ford, Thora Birch and Anne Archer star in this 1992 spy thriller based on the Tom Clancy novel.

Available March 1 on HBO Max: The "Rocky" film series Warner Bros. Six of Sylvester Stallone's pivotal boxing movies, made from 1976 to 2006, come to HBO Max.

Available March 1 on Hulu: "Young Frankenstein" Twentieth Century Fox This 1974 comedy send-up of Universal horror movies features Gene Wilder, Teri Garr and Marty Feldman.

Available March 1 on Amazon Prime: "ET: The Extraterrestrial" Universal Pictures The classic sci-fi family film, featuring a young Drew Barrymore, comes to Amazon Prime on March 1. Henry Thomas and a puppet alien co-star.

Available March 3 on Netflix: "Moxie" Paper Kite Productions/Netflix A shy teen fights sexism at her school by publishing an anonymous zine in this comedy directed by Amy Poehler.

Available March 3 on Netflix: "Murder Among the Mormons" — Season 1 Netflix This limited series documents an infamous set of bombings in Salt Lake City.

Available March 4 on Paramount+: "Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years" Nickelodeon Animation Studios / ViacomCBS A child SpongeBob attends summer camp in this spinoff TV series inspired by the original "SpongeBob SquarePants." You'll be able to watch the first six episodes on March 4.

Available March 4 on HBO Max: "Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests" CNN Films / HBO Max This documentary explores the history of, and some disturbing facts behind, those seemingly innocent personality tests.

Available March 4 on Netflix: "Pacific Rim: The Black" — Season 1 Netflix Jaegars are back in this animated series. After giant monsters flatten Australia, a pair of siblings suit up in search of their parents, making friends and enemies along the way.

Available March 5 on Disney+: "Raya and the Last Dragon" Walt Disney Animation Studios Welcome to the animated fantasy land of Kumandra, based on Southeast Asian cultures and mythologies. A girl and her unique pet must search for a missing dragon who just might be able to save humanity.

Available March 5 on Amazon Prime: "Coming 2 America" Quantrell D. Colbert/Amazon Prime Eddie Murphy's classic character returns via Amazon Prime. The royal scion of Zamunda returns with sidekick Semmi (Arsenio Hall), as well as new characters played by Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and more.

Available March 5 on Hulu: "Boss Level" WarParty Films / Hulu A former special forces agent is trapped in a time loop, forced to repeat the day of his murder over and over again, in this 2020 film starring Frank Grillo, Naomi Watts and Mel Gibson.

Available March 5 on Netflix: "City of Ghosts" — Season 1 Netflix A group of Los Angeles children (played by real-life LA kids) interview ghosts and learn of their city's history in this animated series.

Available March 8 on Netflix: "Bombay Rose" Cinestaan Film Company / Netflix Here's a rare opportunity: An animated romance for adults. Told in Hindi, this movie follows the story of a flower seller who falls in love in Mumbai.

Available March 10 on Netflix: "Marriage or Mortgage?" premiere Netflix You can choose only one: A dream wedding or your ideal home. Which is it going to be? That's the dilemma posed to engaged couples in this reality series.

Available March 10 on HBO Max: "COVID Diaries: NYC" HBO Max Five young filmmakers turn the cameras on themselves in this eye-opening documentary.

Available March 11 on HBO Max: "Generation" premiere HBO Max A group of high-school students explore their sexuality in this new series, starring Martha Plimpton and Justice Smith. The first three episodes will be made available.

Available March 11 on BET+: "Tyler Perry's Ruthless" — Season 2 BET+ / ViacomCBS The machinations of a sex-obsessed cult leader and his thralls are at the center of this drama, which begins its second season on March 11.

Available March 11 on Netflix: "Coven of Sisters" Sorgin Films / Netflix If you're in the mood for a Spanish period piece, you're in luck: This flick takes you to Basque Country in 1609. To postpone their execution, a group of women accused of witchcraft come up with a plan: lure an inquisitor into witnessing a witches' Sabbath.

Available March 12 on Netflix: "Yes Day" Entertainment 360 / Netflix Hating to say "no" to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos (played by Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez, respectively) decide to give their three kids a "yes" day — for 24 hours, the kids make the rules. A whirlwind adventure ensues in this family flick.

Available March 12 on Hulu: "Kid 90" Soleil Moon Frye As a teenager in the '90s, child actor Soleil Moon Frye carried a video camera everywhere she went, documenting her group of friends as they grew up in Hollywood and New York City. Now that footage finds its way to a new Hulu documentary.

Available March 12 on Disney+: "Own the Room" Disney+ Five students from around the world compete for $100,000 in seed money for their dream business ventures in this intimate documentary.

Available March 13 on HBO Max: "Speed" Twentieth Century Fox See the Keanu Reeves action flick that launched Sandra Bullock's career when it plows into HBO Max on March 13.

Available March 14 on HBO Max: "Allen v. Farrow" series fnale HBO Max This painful look at the childhood of Dylan Farrow — with interviews from sibling Ronan Farrow, mother Mia Farrow and others — ends on March 14.

Available March 18 on HBO Max: "Zack Snyder's Justice League" Atlas Entertainment / DC Entertainment Here it is: The director's cut of the 2017 superhero flick. Settle in: This movie is four hours long.

Available March 18 on Netflix: "Secret Magic Control Agency" Netflix Hansel and Gretel are the stars of this animated spy-fantasy-adventure film, produced in Russia.

Available March 19 on Disney+: "The Falcon and Winter Soldier" premiere Disney+ The first episode in this long-awaited superhero series finally arrives. Two characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe team up for a global adventure.

Available March 19 on Netflix: "Drive to Survive" — Season 3 Netflix Fans of Formula 1 racing might want to know that the third season of this souped-up reality show is arriving on March 19.

Available March 19 on Netflix: "Country Comfort" — Season 1 ALI GOLDSTEIN/NETFLIX A struggling country singer (Katharine McPhee) takes a gig as a nanny for a handsome widower and his five charming kids in this musical comedy series.

Available March 26 on Netflix: "A Week Away" Monarch Media / Netflix Facing a stint in juvenile detention, troubled teen Will Hawkins chooses Christian summer camp instead ... and finds love in the process, in this faith-based musical film.

Available March 26 on Disney+: "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" Disney+ People who loved the 1992 film about a scrappy kids' hockey team might want to check out this spinoff series that features Emilio Estevez revisiting his original role.

Available March 26 on Hulu: "Into the Dark: Blood Moon" Blumhouse Television / Hulu The final episode of the second season of the horror anthology series finally airs after a long, COVID-related delay.

Available March 26 on Netflix: "The Irregulars" premiere Matt Squire/Netflix From across the pond comes this crime drama series, starring the youngest members of the Sherlock Holmes universe. A group of misfits works to solve supernatural crimes at the behest of the world's greatest detective.

Available March 27 on HBO Max: "Tina" HBO Max This documentary chronicles singer Tina Turner's early fame, the private and public personal and professional struggles, and her return to the world stage as a rock-and-roller in the 1980s.