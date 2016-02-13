Inside Apollo 11

A rare photo from inside the Apollo 11 command module shortly after its return from space.
After they landed, the three Apollo 11 astronauts were quarantined for several weeks at the Lunar Receiving Laboratory at the Johnson Space Center in Texas. Quarantined with them was a photographer and technician, John Hirasaki (pictured here), who was given the job of removing essential items from the Command Module and decontaminating the interior.
This image was taken during the quarantine period and shows the condition of the cabin shortly after its arrival back in the country. Note the calendar visible just to the left of Hirasaki.